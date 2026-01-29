Did Bollywood finally break Arijit Singh? And does Hindi industry truly deserve its talent who took on Salman Khan

Let's face it. Arijit’s journey has never been just about music. The self-made outsider and self-proclaimed misfit has often indicated he's somehow trying to survive in a star-led ecosystem that punishes perceived disrespect more harshly than it rewards talent.

A young singer, new to stardom, apologised publicly and repeatedly. Yet the consequences were there to see. Songs, that he sang for Salman Khan, allegedly removed at the last minute only to be replaced by another singer. The message was unmistakable: in Bollywood, power outweighs apology.

His fallout with Salman Khan in 2014 — triggered by an offhand, exhausted remark at an awards show — became one of Bollywood’s most enduring cautionary tales. For context, mercurial superstar Khan was hosting an awards show and Arijit looked positively bored out of his mind, and even made a joke that the hosting gig had put him to sleep.

As Arijit trends once again, not for a new song but for stepping away, the moment feels symbolic. It is not just about one singer’s fatigue. It is about an industry confronting its own reflection.

An industry that sidelines singers over bruised egos, that allows personal power to influence professional access, and that turns misunderstanding into long-term exile risks becoming less about creativity and more about control. When musicians, actors and composers must constantly calculate what they can say — or whom they might offend — art itself becomes cautious.

Perhaps not in the loud, dramatic way one expects. There is no public feud, no explosive interview, no accusations. Instead, there is withdrawal. Distance. A decision to step back from a system that may have given him fame but also exacted a personal cost.

What makes Arijit’s story especially painful is his temperament. He was never combative. Never political. Never controversial. I have seen him perform live at concerts in Dubai and he's an artist who believes less in showmanship and dazzle, and more on just his vocals do all the talking. He had no back-up dancers shimmying in skimpy outfits to dial up the jazz. His voice, soul-stirring and emotionally-charged, are his biggest weapons.

