The singer, who has sung a string of iconic love songs in Bollywood films, is done with it
Dubai: The man who gave Bollywood its thick catalogue of heartbreak anthems and love songs has decided to step away from playback singing.
Arijit Singh, who has sung romantic and angsty songs for dishy heroes like Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will no longer take on new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing down the curtain on one of the most influential chapters in Hindi film music. Playback singing is when a Bollywood star mouths the songs and lyrics sung by a professional crooner.
In a heartfelt message to fans, Arijit wrote: “Hello and happy new year to everyone. I want to thank you for giving me so much love over the years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. It was a wonderful journey.”
For more than a decade, Arijit’s voice became synonymous with modern Bollywood romance.
From soulful ballads to quiet heartbreak, his songs shaped the emotional language of Hindi cinema. Tracks like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Raabta, and Agar Tum Saath Ho didn’t just top charts — they became cultural moments. He wasn’t just a singer; he became the sound of longing, vulnerability and love itself.
Arijit’s journey, however, has not been without controversy.
He once made headlines for a very public fallout with Salman Khan after an awards show incident, which reportedly affected his presence in several big-banner films for years. Yet, despite industry politics and shifting trends, Arijit remained unavoidable, his voice cutting through noise and reclaiming its place purely on merit and audience love.
What makes his announcement striking is its humility. Arijit clarified that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he is not quitting music. Instead, he wants to return to being a learner and an independent creator.
“God has been kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in the future will keep learning and doing more on my own as a small little artist,” he wrote, thanking fans once again for standing by him.
In an industry driven by numbers, virality and constant reinvention, Arijit’s decision feels deeply personal — less about retreat and more about reclaiming artistic control. Recently, he was even seen collaborating with Ed sheeran.
While fans are distressed about him not taking on Bollywood projects, may feel that his next chapter will be even more eventful and brilliant.
