Hariharan reflects on R. D. Burman's childlike brilliance and musical legacy

Veteran singer shares memories of Pancham Da at ‘Jaan Meri’ launch

IANS
Mumbai: Veteran singer Hariharan shared his experience of working with legendary singer and composer R. D. Burman.

Talking exclusively to IANS during the launch of his latest album, "Jaan Meri", Hariharan revealed that R D Barman had a child in him, which made him different from others.

He told IANS, "He had a child in him, and that was his special quality. He was so simple, and he had a brilliance about him, the way he did his phrases and his compositions."

Hariharan, who has completed 5 decades in the music industry, further pointed out that the compositions of R. D. Burman have been used the most for fusion as they are extremely modern and ahead of their time, and hence able to contribute.

"He is a person whose compositions have been done the fusion with the most because it could lend to it. The compositions are so open and so modern, so ahead of their time, you could do something with it," he went on to add.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Hariharan further revealed that he used to sing with Asha Bhosle as a co-singer, and Puncham Da (R. D. Burman) used to be there.

"I have traveled with him, and I have learned a lot of things from him. He was like a mentor to me", he concluded.

During the same interaction, Hariharan pitched in on the debate around whether singers should perform at weddings or not.

Stating that he needs decorum when he sings, he shared, "See, I'll tell you one thing. I do all kinds of concerts. I am very open. But I need decorum when I sing, and I make sure I have it, and I am peaceful with it."

"Why do you sing? To bring happiness, and if you can get happiness, that happiness in any situation with proper ambiance is fine," he went on to add.

