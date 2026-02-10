Thai woman dating twin brothers at once — family cheers, internet loses it

GOLD/FOREX
Nong Fah, 24, from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, has social media in a full meltdown after revealing she’s dating both twin brothers Suea and Sing at the same time. One love story, two identical leads — and the internet cannot cope.
Nong Fah, 24, from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, has social media in a full meltdown after revealing she’s dating both twin brothers Suea and Sing at the same time. One love story, two identical leads — and the internet cannot cope.
Instagram

In northeastern Thailand, a woman named Nong Fah, 24, is living a love story straight out of a rom‑com, or a meme caption: she’s dating twin brothers Suea and Sing at the same time — and both families are fully on board.

Fah, a restaurant worker from Nakhon Phanom, recently spilled the details of her “three‑way” setup all over social media, sparking wildly mixed reactions.

How the trio got together

Fah had been single for over a year and wasn’t even looking for romance — until the duo reeled her in. It all started when younger brother Suea sent her a message… and then nudged his sibling to slide into her DMs, too.

Before long, the trio was dating while Fah was still finishing her studies — and both families gave it a thumbs‑up, no comment section insults required.

The boys, one year younger than Fah, work in agricultural machinery services, while she juggles counter duty, kitchen work, and pinkie‑swearing loyalties.

Money, jealousy, and matching outfits

Here’s the quirky twist: the brothers hand all their earnings to Fah, letting her manage the budget like a family finance trainee. 

She covers rent, groceries, and — apparently — new clothes for them both (no more “twin struggle” wardrobe repeats).

Despite the twin energy, Fah says jealousy is virtually non‑existent.

“We’re all chill about it,” she said. “They’re shy, but they don’t compete.”

Baby drama? Bring on the DNA Test

People asked the big question: “What happens if you get pregnant?”

Fah’s reply was straight out of a legal drama: she’d take a DNA test to confirm the biological father before signing the birth certificate. 

Still, both twins will be “dad” in her heart and in family life.

“I hope my child will call both of them ‘dad’,” she said — pouring fuel on the “this is wholesome” camp and the “this is chaotic” watchdogs at the same time.

Online backlash, support

Online, comments are split between fangirl‑level support and full‑fledged doom‑scrolling:

  • “If everyone in the relationship is happy, it is the right love. I wish them all the best.”

  • “These twins look exactly the same—it just proves she loves them enough to tell them apart!”

  • “This relationship seems ridiculous. How can everyone get equal love?”

  • “This threesome will confuse their future kids… and the court documents.”

Under Thai law, marriage is officially monogamous, so they can’t legally wed in a threesome wedding dress. 

But dating multiple people isn’t illegal — just socially spicy.

When threesomes turn violent

Of course, Thailand’s poly‑power struggles aren’t always this tame.

Last November, a woman shot her husband after he demanded she accept a spicy three‑way setup with his ex‑wife. 

The clash went viral for the wrong reasons, reminding everyone that consent, communication, and community judgement can turn either harmless or headline‑ready.

Fah insists this is her personal choice and brushes off internet hate.
For now, the twins, the middle‑sleeping queen, and a thousand meme‑makers are all just along for the ride.

