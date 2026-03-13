SEVENTEEN’s fanbase, known as Carats, are buzzing online about the news. Fans are speculating about the duo’s name, some playfully call them “V8” or “VxT” and are guessing what the music and concept will be like. Fans say the pairing makes sense, as Vernon and The8 have similar artistic styles and aesthetics, making them a natural fit for a unit project, Carats are seated and hoping for something truly special.