The SEVENTEEN duo are reportedly writing and producing their June unit debut
Dubai: Fans of SEVENTEEN have something big coming their way: members Vernon and The8 are reportedly preparing to debut as a new unit, with their first album set to release in June. According to industry sources, the two have been working closely on this project, aiming to drop an album by mid-summer.
This will be SEVENTEEN’s sixth official subunit, adding to past smaller-group projects like BSS, Jeonghan & Wonwoo, and Hoshi & Woozi. Each unit has shown a different side of the group’s talent, and fans are eager to see what Vernon and The8 will bring.
Outside of SEVENTEEN, the two artists have already worked together before, collaborating on the song “54321 (Lift Off)”, released in late 2024 on The8’s EP Stardust.
Vernon and The8 are actively involved in creating the music. Sources say both members have participated in writing and composing, making it a hands-on project rather than one directed solely by the label.
Vernon has already made a name as a rapper and songwriter in SEVENTEEN and recently became a Recording Academy voting member. The8 is known for his amazing dance and performance skills and has explored solo work in China, including releasing his own EP.
SEVENTEEN’s fanbase, known as Carats, are buzzing online about the news. Fans are speculating about the duo’s name, some playfully call them “V8” or “VxT” and are guessing what the music and concept will be like. Fans say the pairing makes sense, as Vernon and The8 have similar artistic styles and aesthetics, making them a natural fit for a unit project, Carats are seated and hoping for something truly special.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji