Born in Mumbai in 2002, Zanai comes from a family closely associated with the music and acting industry. Her father, Anand Bhosle, has worked as an actor. Growing up in a musically rich environment shaped by Asha Bhosle’s legacy, Zanai was exposed to the arts from an early age.

Her debut comes at a significant moment for the family following the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92. The veteran singer, who had been facing health complications, is one Indian music’s most influential voices. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, including from actor Ranveer Singh, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Before entering films, she explored music, releasing singles such as Main Heer Teri and Kehndi Hai, along with a few remakes. She has also built a presence on social media. In the last few days, images of her openly grieving her grandmother's loss has been doing the rounds on social media. And as expected, she has faced heightened public scrutiny

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.