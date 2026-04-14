Zanai Bhosle to play Rani Sai Bhonsale in multilingual historical saga
Dubai: Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, is set to make her acting debut with the historical film The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The film will see her play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the first wife of the Maratha ruler, opposite Rishab Shetty, according to reports.
Born in Mumbai in 2002, Zanai comes from a family closely associated with the music and acting industry. Her father, Anand Bhosle, has worked as an actor. Growing up in a musically rich environment shaped by Asha Bhosle’s legacy, Zanai was exposed to the arts from an early age.
Before entering films, she explored music, releasing singles such as Main Heer Teri and Kehndi Hai, along with a few remakes. She has also built a presence on social media. In the last few days, images of her openly grieving her grandmother's loss has been doing the rounds on social media. And as expected, she has faced heightened public scrutiny
Her debut film is directed by Sandeep Singh and is a multi-language project, with releases planned in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.
Her debut comes at a significant moment for the family following the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92. The veteran singer, who had been facing health complications, is one Indian music’s most influential voices. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, including from actor Ranveer Singh, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and Oscar winner AR Rahman.