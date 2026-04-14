GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter of Asha Bhosle to debut opposite Rishab Shetty in historical epic

Zanai Bhosle to play Rani Sai Bhonsale in multilingual historical saga

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Asha Bhosle with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Instagram

Dubai: Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, is set to make her acting debut with the historical film The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film will see her play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the first wife of the Maratha ruler, opposite Rishab Shetty, according to reports.

Born in Mumbai in 2002, Zanai comes from a family closely associated with the music and acting industry. Her father, Anand Bhosle, has worked as an actor. Growing up in a musically rich environment shaped by Asha Bhosle’s legacy, Zanai was exposed to the arts from an early age.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Before entering films, she explored music, releasing singles such as Main Heer Teri and Kehndi Hai, along with a few remakes. She has also built a presence on social media. In the last few days, images of her openly grieving her grandmother's loss has been doing the rounds on social media. And as expected, she has faced heightened public scrutiny

Her debut film is directed by Sandeep Singh and is a multi-language project, with releases planned in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Her debut comes at a significant moment for the family following the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92. The veteran singer, who had been facing health complications, is one Indian music’s most influential voices. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, including from actor Ranveer Singh, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodBollywood iconsindiaMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 88 on September 8, several actors from Bollywood took to their social media handles to share heartfelt birthday greetings for their beloved 'Tai'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Look back on her iconic career

5m read
Guinness-recognised singer’s eight-decade career reshaped Indian film music

Veteran Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

2m read
Asha Bhosle with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

'Treatment ongoing': Asha Bhosle health update

2m read
The8 (Left) and Vernon (Right) of SEVENTEEN

Vernon and The8 of SEVENTEEN to debut in new unit

2m read