By the 1980s, some had begun to suggest, quietly, that Asha was somehow lesser than Lata, that her range was narrower, her emotional depth shallower. She answered those doubts with one of the most celebrated performances in Indian film music history. Her work in Umrao Jaan, rendering ghazals with a grace and precision that silenced every critic, earned her the first of two National Film Awards. She followed it with Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat, a song of such quiet, devastating beauty that it opened her music to an entirely new generation of listeners and earned her a second National Award.