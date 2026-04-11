Veteran singer Asha Bhosle rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

92-year-old playback icon admitted after cardiac arrest, reports say
Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Indian media reports.
The 92-year-old singer was taken to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency medical unit.
Doctors at the hospital confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest and is receiving medical care, while further details about her condition remain limited.
Some reports indicated that her condition is critical, though no official statement has been issued by her family so far.
The development has prompted concern among fans and the film industry, with updates on her health awaited.
Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, with a career spanning several decades and thousands of songs recorded across multiple languages.
She has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.
Further updates on her condition are expected as treatment continues.