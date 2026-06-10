Dubai: Xbox has been losing the console wars for years. The PS5 has been outselling the Xbox Series X by a significant margin globally, Game Pass had haemorrhaged subscribers after a badly received price hike, and the brand was struggling to articulate why anyone should choose it over PlayStation. Then, in February 2026, Phil Spencer retired after 38 years at Microsoft and a 37-year-old with no gaming background walked into one of the most scrutinised jobs in the industry.