Price cuts, tough decisions and fan-first moves are giving Xbox a second chance
Dubai: Xbox has been losing the console wars for years. The PS5 has been outselling the Xbox Series X by a significant margin globally, Game Pass had haemorrhaged subscribers after a badly received price hike, and the brand was struggling to articulate why anyone should choose it over PlayStation. Then, in February 2026, Phil Spencer retired after 38 years at Microsoft and a 37-year-old with no gaming background walked into one of the most scrutinised jobs in the industry.
Asha Sharma came from Microsoft's CoreAI division. She was a woman in her thirties inheriting a wounded brand. The online criticism was, predictably, immediate and ugly. Four months later, those same critics are considerably quieter.
Sharma took over as Microsoft Gaming CEO in late February 2026, pledging a top-to-bottom review of the division in an effort to restore Xbox's commercial standing. What followed was a series of moves that felt less like corporate PR and more like someone who had actually listened to the complaints.
One of her first public moves was to acknowledge the problem in a leaked internal memo from April, in which she stated directly that Game Pass had become too expensive for players and that the company needed a better value equation. A week later, she followed through. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was cut from $29.99 to $22.99 per month, while PC Game Pass dropped from $16.49 to $13.99.
There was a trade-off: future Call of Duty titles would no longer be available on the service at launch, instead joining after 12 months. For many subscribers, the cheaper price was worth it.
She also cancelled the widely mocked Copilot for Gaming initiative, killed off the controversial "This is an Xbox" marketing slogan, revived Xbox FanFest, and pushed a renewed focus on console exclusives under the banner of a "Return of Xbox."
The early signs are promising, with Sharma herself being careful not to overstate them. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, she wrote: "Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year. Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step."
She was equally direct about what comes next. "We will not solve this in one moment or one launch. We will have to outwork the problem in front of us in our path to restore durable growth," she wrote. No concrete figures were provided, but the direction of travel appears to have shifted.
The most visible sign of the brand's renewed confidence came at Xbox FanFest LA, where Sharma teased an upcoming slate that included Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Persona 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, and Clockwork Revolution: The Heist. She also announced the Xbox Series X25, a limited-edition console in translucent OG green inspired by the original Xbox design, marking 25 years of the brand. Every fan at the event received one for free.
The crowd response was overwhelmingly positive.
The risk is that moves like the Xbox fan poll feel more like fan service than strategy, and the hard questions still do not have satisfying answers. What does the Game Pass library look like without day-one Call of Duty? How does Xbox compete with PlayStation's first-party strength? What does durable growth actually mean in practice?
But Sharma has done something her predecessors were not doing enough of: listening. Publicly acknowledging that Game Pass became too expensive and that subscriber loss accelerated because of choices Microsoft made is the kind of accountability the Xbox community had been asking for.
Whether she can translate early goodwill into a genuine turnaround remains yet to be seen. What is no longer in question is that she showed up, made hard calls quickly and did not wait for permission. For a brand that badly needed a reset, that is not nothing. Fans certainly do think so.