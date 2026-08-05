Shandong Auto and Auto Parts matchmaking event held in Sharjah, UAE

Hosted alongside METAS EXPO 2026, the conference drew over 120 professional overseas buyers for on-site negotiations, representing more than 100 countries and territories spanning the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. Buyers were sourced through five dedicated channels: METAS EXPO’s proprietary buyer database, long-term clients of Dubai JTO auto parts retail outlets, merchants recruited via field visits to Deira Auto Parts Market, referrals from foreign consulates and chambers of commerce stationed in the UAE, and targeted leads generated via overseas social media campaigns. Prior to the exhibition, big data technology was deployed to pre-match all participating manufacturers with buyer requirements, generating customised one-on-one meeting schedules in advance. Dedicated business negotiation booths were arranged on-site to drastically boost the efficiency of supply-demand matchmaking.