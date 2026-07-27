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Dubai Police launch doorstep delivery service for lost-and-found items across UAE

It enables residents to receive recovered belongings at home or workplace

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Initiative supports Dubai’s push for smarter, customer-focused police services
Initiative supports Dubai’s push for smarter, customer-focused police services

Dubai Police have launched a service allowing residents to have lost-and-found items recovered in the emirate delivered to their homes or workplaces anywhere in the UAE, as part of efforts to enhance customer service and improve convenience.

The initiative is designed to make it easier for people to reclaim belongings reported lost and subsequently recovered by the police, eliminating the need to visit service centres to collect them.

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Announcing the service on its official account on the social media platform X, Dubai Police said customers can request delivery of recovered items to their place of residence or place of work in any of the UAE's seven emirates.

The move forms part of Dubai Police's broader strategy to expand smart and customer-centric services, streamline procedures and improve the overall customer experience by providing faster and more convenient access to police services.

Dubai Police urged customers wishing to use the service to contact its Call Centre on 901 to arrange delivery of their recovered belongings.

The force has continued to expand its portfolio of digital and proactive services in recent years as part of Dubai's wider drive to enhance government efficiency, improve public satisfaction and reinforce its position as one of the world's leading smart cities.

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