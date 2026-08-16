Artful founders Samar and Angela on why 'play has no age'

Creativity has always been at the core of Artful founders Samar Stradi and Angela Arnaout's work. They met while working in advertising approximately 15 years ago. A shared vision and goal to spend more time with their families eventually led them to create Artful , play experiences for all ages. After two years of helping the UAE community grow through play, the pair reflect on milestone moments, the support of the local community and why we should always remember to have fun, no matter how old we get.

Samar: "I actually moved to Dubai in 2009, and I was in advertising, working in corporate for a very long time, and Angela and I actually met in an agency. She ended up moving back home to Lebanon. Years later, after having two children, she decided to come back to Dubai. At the time, I happened to be pregnant with my first child. I knew in my core that I didn't want to go back to corporate."

Angela: "Our visions aligned, and when we became mothers, we wanted to do something with a lot more purpose. We didn't want to go back to corporate, we wanted to do something that allowed us to be with our children while also building something really special."

"I feel there was no better person to do it with than Angela. We're so aligned in our morals, how we want to live our lives, the kind of work we want to do and our parenting styles, and that's when Artful was born."

How did you come up with the name Artful?

Samar: "It took us a while to pin down the name. We went through a variety of options, but Artful felt the closest and truest to the essence of what we were trying to create.

Talk us through the early days.

Samar: "It's just been a journey from the very start. We did a soft launch at the end of 2023, and we officially launched in January 2024. It has just been a rollercoaster. We started with really small spaces and such a small idea that had the potential to become something so much bigger."