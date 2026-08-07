Dubai Mallathon brings indoor fitness to DXB, turning travel hub into a unique track
Dubai: Passengers wheeling suitcases towards check-in counters and families preparing to fly out were met with an unusual sight at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3, groups of runners and walkers completing laps inside one of the world’s busiest airports.
For the first time, DXB transformed part of its terminal into an indoor fitness track, allowing employees and members of the airport community to swap boarding passes for running shoes as part of the Dubai Mallathon summer fitness initiative.
Unlike the mall-based editions open to the public, this event was an invite-only affair, bringing together Dubai Airports employees and members of the oneDXB community, the collaborative network linking Dubai Airports with partners including Emirates, flydubai, dnata, Dubai Duty Free, and various government entities.
Participants tackled a one-kilometre loop threading past the departures entrance, the baggage check-in counters, and the security and immigration zones, the same paths ordinarily reserved for travellers dashing to catch a flight. Many completed multiple laps, clocking up two to three kilometres in total, before collecting refreshments, goodie bags and a participation medal at the finish.
“We’re proud to host The Dubai Mallathon in its second edition here at DXB. This is an initiative we can all get behind because it encourages people to be part of something that’s more than just exercise. This is a community-driven movement that fits around shifts, work locations, and daily routines and where small steps make a big impact. DXB is the perfect location for indoor walks because airports are places of movement by nature, and this initiative gives our employees and oneDXB community another way to come together, stay active and support Dubai’s wider wellbeing ambitions," said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports.
Demaithan Al Qamzi, General Coordinator of Dubai Mallathon, said hosting activities at Dubai International Airport is a significant addition to the initiative, extending its reach to airport employees, the wider airport community and travellers. Al Qamzi said the move reflects how Dubai Mallathon has evolved beyond a traditional sporting initiative into a community movement that brings physical activity into people's workplaces and daily lives, in line with the leadership's vision of reinforcing Dubai's position as the world's best city to live and work.
Among those taking part was Team AngelWolf, a Dubai-based, CDA-licensed non-profit founded by Nick and Delphine Watson. The foundation, inspired by the couple's son Rio, a Person of Determination living with a rare chromosome condition, champions inclusivity and adaptive sport, with the family having completed hundreds of endurance events together in the name of community spirit.
The Watsons are no strangers to Dubai's fitness calendar, having taken part in the Dubai Run, previous editions of the Mallathon, and now this airport debut.
"We are always taking part in sport events with Dubai Airport, and they always organise something exciting," said Tia Watson, the couple's daughter. "Now turning this airport into a running and walking track. I don't think it's ever been done before. The opportunity to do this together as a family means a lot too. We did the loop multiple times, and everyone here is very supportive and encouraging.”
For many, the novelty of exercising where they would normally be rushing for a gate was the highlight of the morning. Elisa Yana, who has worked in Dubai Duty Free's executive office for the past 29 years, said it was her first Mallathon of any kind and what a setting to start with.
"It was so much fun and exciting, never seen this happen at the airport, which makes it even more unique," she told Gulf News. "The vibe and environment is also amazing, and a great way for us to connect and have fun as a team."
Love Guleria, from Dubai Airports' strategy development department, brought his son along for the experience. "I've seen the Dubai Mallathon at malls, but to see it at DXB is really fun to jog, walk and run around this part of the airport was brilliant," he said. "I've taken part in the mall runs too, which is also fun, but it's pretty cool to be able to say you did it inside the airport.."
Keeping participants motivated throughout the morning was Daniel Mungai, also known as Coach Dan, a Dubai-based fitness trainer who has lived in the UAE for six years.
Coach Dan, who has participated in previous Dubai Mallathon events, led warm-up exercises, encouraged participants and helped create an energetic atmosphere before the laps began.
“I love doing this, it is the best part of my job,” he said. “Some people are shy and need a little encouragement and a positive attitude before they start. I speak to people of all ages and cultures - young, old and people of determination and encouraging everyone to take part and enjoy the activity is really rewarding.”
The DXB edition was part of Dubai Mallathon, a citywide summer fitness initiative that transforms major indoor shopping centres into air-conditioned walking and running tracks during the hottest months of the year.
Further sessions will take place at key locations across Terminal 3 every Friday throughout August, uniting hundreds of colleagues, airport community partners and members of the public. The final session, on August 28, will pay homage to Emirati Women’s Day, as Dubai Airports invites oneDXB community members to join the walk and celebrate the contributions of Emirati women across the organisation and the wider aviation sector.
Launched last summer and returning this year, the initiative is taking place across seven major malls in Dubai and is free and open to residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities.
The 2025 edition welcomed over 40,000 participants and recorded over 120 million steps across participating malls. It also earned a Guinness World Records title for the Most Runners in a Mall Run Event.
The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with the aim of making exercise more accessible during summer while encouraging healthier lifestyles and stronger community connections.
The Dubai Mallathon aims to make fitness part of everyday life by turning familiar public spaces into places for movement, connection and wellbeing.