“We’re proud to host The Dubai Mallathon in its second edition here at DXB. This is an initiative we can all get behind because it encourages people to be part of something that’s more than just exercise. This is a community-driven movement that fits around shifts, work locations, and daily routines and where small steps make a big impact. DXB is the perfect location for indoor walks because airports are places of movement by nature, and this initiative gives our employees and oneDXB community another way to come together, stay active and support Dubai’s wider wellbeing ambitions," said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports.