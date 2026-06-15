Thousands turn out as Dubai Mallathon 2026 kicks off across six malls

Tracks, weekend races, exclusive rewards welcome participants as the initiative returns
Dubai: Thousands of residents and visitors have participated in the opening day of the second edition of Dubai Mallathon, as six major shopping malls across the emirate have been transformed into indoor fitness destinations for the summer.
Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative aims to encourage physical activity, improve public health, and make sport a sustainable part of daily life.
The three-month programme, which runs until September 15, is being held at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Deira City Centre, and Dubai Hills Mall.
Participants of all ages have taken part in walking, jogging, and fitness activities on the opening day, with the initiative offering dedicated tracks and sports programmes in climate-controlled environments during the summer months.
Dubai Mallathon forms part of broader efforts to enhance wellbeing and quality of life across the emirate.
The initiative aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which seeks to strengthen Dubai's position as one of the world's best cities for quality of life while enabling residents to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles.
“Health and quality of life are the foundation of thriving societies and essential to empowering people, enhancing their wellbeing, and enabling them to contribute, innovate and succeed,” said Sheikh Hamdan in a statement.
“Dubai is a city for everyone, and its facilities are designed to serve all members of society. We want every citizen, resident, and visitor to feel supported and to have access to everything they need to lead a healthy, balanced, and fulfilling life.”
Moreover, the initiative supports the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026 by encouraging families to participate in sporting activities together and strengthen family bonds through shared experiences.
Highlighting the role of sport in bringing communities together, Sheikh Hamdan has noted that Dubai's strength lies in its sense of unity and social cohesion.
“What distinguishes Dubai is its strong sense of community. Dubai is one family united by the values of coexistence, tolerance, and compassion. Sport embodies these values as a universal language that brings people together and channels their energy towards positive goals and shared values. That is why we continue to launch community sports initiatives that strengthen these bonds and translate them into everyday experiences.”
He has also encouraged government and semi-government entities, private-sector organisations, and youth councils to participate collectively and support employees in adopting healthier lifestyles.
Dubai Mallathon is taking place daily from 6am to 10am and is open to all residents and visitors. Participation is free and requires no prior registration.
It features dedicated walking and running tracks, fitness activities, and community events that have been tailored to different age groups and fitness levels.
Additionally, programmes have been organised for women at Dubai Mall and Mirdif City Centre, alongside initiatives designed for senior citizens and people of determination.
Qualified fitness trainers are available at all participating venues to lead warm-up sessions and provide guidance on safe exercise practices.
Organisers have planned a packed calendar of competitions, community activities, and interactive events throughout the three-month programme.
Major weekend races will be held across all participating malls, with prizes, medals, and gifts awarded to participants.
Visitors can collect a Dubai Mallathon wristband upon arrival, granting access to exclusive offers and benefits from participating stores, restaurants, and cafes. Rewards increase based on participation levels and attendance frequency, encouraging regular engagement throughout the initiative.
Meanwhile, the second edition has been organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council following the success of the inaugural event in 2025.
Last year's Dubai Mallathon has attracted thousands of participants and secured a Guinness World Record for the largest mall running event of its kind. More than 1,300 participants took part in a single race held at Dubai Hills Mall.
With strong crowds already seen on day one, this year's edition has been eyed to inspire even more residents to swap indoor inactivity for movement, community engagement, and healthier habits.
For the next three months, some of Dubai's most popular shopping destinations will offer something beyond retail therapy, an opportunity for thousands of people to take a simple step towards a healthier lifestyle.