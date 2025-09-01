GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Mallathon draws 40,000 participants, sets Guinness World Record

Record set during the closing event at Dubai Hills Mall, which saw 1,392 participants

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
People take part in Dubai Mallathon 2025, at the City Centre Mirdif mall in Dubai on August 9, 2025
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Dubai Mallathon concluded on Sunday after a month of activities across nine shopping centres.

The initiative, which transformed malls into indoor fitness tracks, attracted more than 40,000 participants, cementing its status as one of Dubai’s biggest community sporting events.

Guinness World Record achievement

Launched in early August, the Mallathon set a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of participants in a mall run.

The record was achieved during the closing event at Dubai Hills Mall, where 1,392 runners of different ages and nationalities took part. The recognition adds to Dubai’s growing list of international achievements in sports and community engagement.

Commitment to youth and well-being

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, praised the strong turnout and the world record, noting that the event reflects the leadership’s commitment to embedding sport into everyday life.

“The overwhelming participation of young people, who formed the majority, highlights their key role in the success of such initiatives,” he said. “Sport inspires, strengthens mental and physical health, and reinforces the active role of youth in society. We place great confidence in our young generation to uphold these values in line with the UAE’s long-term vision.”Dubai Media Office

Reinforcing Dubai’s global sporting role

Khalfan Belhoul, Vice President of the Dubai Sports Council, described the achievement as a significant milestone that reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovative and impactful initiatives.

He added that the support and directives of Sheikh Hamdan were crucial to the Mallathon’s success.

“At the Dubai Sports Council, we are proud of this record and remain committed to expanding similar initiatives. Our goal is to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global capital for community sports and to promote a healthier, happier society,” Belhoul said.

31 days, 120 million steps

Over its 31-day run, participants collectively logged more than 120 million steps on safe, air-conditioned tracks set up in malls including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Mirdif, and Dubai Festival City Mall. More than 10 kilometres of indoor tracks were made available daily from 7:00am to 10:00pm.

The closing event featured a full 42-kilometre marathon with 40 runners competing across categories. Victor Kiprono took first place, followed by Godfrey Segule in second, and Rio Watson — a participant from the People of Determination — in third. Winners were honoured with prizes in recognition of their achievements.

Women’s race and community participation

The Mallathon was not limited to competitive runs. It featured community races and special activities, including a dedicated women’s race held on Emirati Women’s Day in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Government entities also participated, such as Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Future Foundation, and the Community Development Authority. Youth councils from across the Emirates joined, giving the event a nationwide reach.

Part of Dubai’s long-term vision

Organised by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the initiative was launched as part of the “Year of Community,” the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033. All three frameworks aim to promote sport as a daily habit, foster social cohesion, and enhance overall quality of life.

By integrating fitness into everyday spaces such as malls, the Mallathon offered residents and visitors a safe, accessible, and enjoyable way to stay active — reinforcing Dubai’s drive to make sport central to its social and cultural fabric.

