Italian football legend Roberto Baggio reveals robbery terror during World Sport Summit in Dubai

Baggio opens his heart in Dubai with his daughter by his side
Football legend Roberto Baggio revealed how a robbery changed his life and that he now fears for the future of Italian football during a candid discussion at the World Sport Summit in Dubai. Accompanied by his daughter Valentina, who now serves as his agent, Baggio offered rare insights into their relationship, his enduring legacy, and why Italy is struggling to make it to World Cup Finals.
The most touching revelation of Baggio's session was the evolution of his relationship with Valentina. During his playing days, his demanding career meant limited time with his family, which created distance between father and daughter.
"I was in the rebellious at 14," Valentina candidly shared, reflecting on that difficult period when tensions with her father were at their peak. Their relationship transformed after she returned from university as an adult. The two began having deeper conversations about life, and the pandemic further shifted their perspectives on what truly matters.
Then came a terrifying incident nine months ago when Baggio and his family experienced a robbery at their home. The ordeal, while frightening, brought the family even closer together. It was during this renewed closeness that Valentina found her calling, taking the initiative to manage her father's affairs and even organizing his participation in this Dubai summit.
Valentina, who has professional experience in social media and public relations, now handles Baggio's projects and online presence. She has a clear vision. She wants the world to see her father as he truly is, not as a manufactured persona. Her approach is refreshingly authentic. She believes younger generations should know Roberto Baggio the person, including his funny side that many do not know about. While she remains committed to protecting family privacy, she is eager to show glimpses of how they work together, giving fans a warm view of their evolving partnership.
One of the emotional highlights of the session came when a video message from former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was played. Ferdinand’s tribute was deeply moving, expressing how much players of his generation admired and loved Baggio. The Italian maestro, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed his happiness that people still remember and cherish him. The Italian legend said his infinite love for football and pouring his heart into everything he does to be the best person he can be is what led to his global admiration and lasting legacy.
For more than three decades, Baggio has followed Buddhism, a spiritual path that has helped him navigate difficult moments. Coming from a strongly Catholic region, his embrace of Buddhist philosophy was unconventional, yet it provided him with the strength and peace needed to deal with the intense pressures attached to being one of football’s most gifted players.
Many still remember Baggio for his missed penalty in the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil, a moment frozen in time that defined heartbreak for Italian football. Yet he had already won countless hearts long before that fateful kick at the Rose Bowl. His artistry, his iconic ponytail, and his ability to change matches with a single moment of magic had already secured his place in the history of the sport.
The conversation naturally shifted to Italy’s current struggles on the international stage. With fellow legend Alessandro Del Piero and the moderator sharing the stage, the contrast between eras became clear. During their time, the idea of Italy missing a World Cup felt impossible. Today, after failing to qualify twice in a row and facing only two playoff games to reach the next World Cup, the Azzurri find themselves under real pressure.
Baggio shared his honest view of the decline, pointing to fundamental changes in Italian football. Serie A, once the crown jewel of world football in the 1980s and 1990s and comparable to how the Premier League dominates today, has lost its shine. The league that once attracted the world’s best players and produced Italy’s greatest stars is no longer the same force.
"The lack of quality players in the league could be a reason," Baggio suggested, highlighting how different things are today. Even more worrying is the lack of new elite talent. Italy is simply not producing the same level of players it once did. The conveyor belt that once produced Baggio, Del Piero, Totti, Maldini and many more icons has slowed significantly.
Without the same level of competition and without a strong flow of homegrown stars, Italy’s national team faces deeper structural challenges that go beyond coaching or tactics.
As the session concluded, one thing was clear. Roberto Baggio’s legacy goes far beyond football. His journey from a distant father to a loving and collaborative partner to his daughter, his spiritual growth through Buddhism, and his thoughtful perspective on modern football paint the picture of a man at peace with his past but still deeply engaged with the present.
With Valentina by his side, ensuring his authentic story reaches new generations, Baggio’s journey continues to evolve. The Divine Ponytail remains a beloved figure, not only for what he did on the pitch but for who he is as a person. His story remains one of resilience, authenticity, and the powerful bond of family.
