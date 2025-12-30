Italian football legend Roberto Baggio reveals robbery terror during World Sport Summit in Dubai

One of the emotional highlights of the session came when a video message from former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was played. Ferdinand’s tribute was deeply moving, expressing how much players of his generation admired and loved Baggio. The Italian maestro, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed his happiness that people still remember and cherish him. The Italian legend said his infinite love for football and pouring his heart into everything he does to be the best person he can be is what led to his global admiration and lasting legacy.