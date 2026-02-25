Inside e& CEO Hatem Dowidar's transition after record-breaking year for tech-telco giant

He exits after 10 years as group posts record revenue and expands across 38 markets
Dubai: Hatem Dowidar will leave his role as Group Chief Executive Officer of e& at the end of March 2026, following what he described as a milestone year for the group. The decision comes after more than a decade with the company, including six years at its helm.
“With 2025 marking a record year for e&, I have decided to conclude my six-year tenure as Group CEO,” Dowidar said after the official annoucement. He added that he and the board had agreed he would step down by the end of March, with his final day in office set for March 31.
The announcement follows the group’s 2025 financial results, which showed consolidated revenue of Dh72.9 billion and consolidated net profit of Dh14.4 billion. Dowidar said the significance of the year extended beyond earnings growth.
“Looking at our 2025 results – Dh72.9 billion in consolidated revenue, Dh14.4 billion in consolidated net profit – what’s most critical isn’t the record performance,” he said. “It’s that our technology empowers upwards of 244 million subscribers with the integrated digital and financial ecosystems they need to build better futures.”
Dowidar said the coming weeks would focus on ensuring continuity. “It’s all hands on deck for the next five weeks as we ensure a smooth handover,” he said, adding that he would remain fully committed to the transition until his departure.
Dowidar joined e& in September 2015 as Group Chief Operating Officer and was appointed Chief Executive Officer, International, in March 2016. He became Group CEO in May 2020, a period that coincided with a broader repositioning of the company.
In February 2022, the group formally rebranded as e&, reflecting its expansion beyond core telecom services into digital platforms, fintech, enterprise solutions and emerging technologies. The company now operates across 38 markets, positioning itself as a global technology group rather than a traditional telecom operator.
Under Dowidar’s leadership, e& has been recognised by Brand Finance as the fastest-growing technology brand and the most valuable brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa. He was ranked number one globally among telecom leaders in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024, and the group’s UAE entity topped Brand Finance’s inaugural Employer Brand Report for telecoms.
Dowidar has more than 30 years of experience in multinational companies, with over 25 years in the telecommunications sector. Before joining e&, he served as Group Chief of Staff at Vodafone Group in London and previously held leadership roles including CEO of Vodafone Egypt and chairman and CEO of Vodafone Malta.
He currently sits on the boards of Vodafone Group, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Maroc Telecom and Etisalat Misr. At the global industry level, he is a member of the GSMA and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum leadership panel.
Dowidar will be succeeded by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, currently Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE. The company said the transition has been agreed with the board and will be completed by the end of March, with Dowidar remaining in position to oversee the handover. No further changes to the group’s leadership structure have been announced.