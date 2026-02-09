American Hospital Dubai marks 30 years, highlights patient-centric innovations at World Health Expo

Group CEO Sherif Beshara shares insights on leadership and patient-centred care
As American Hospital Dubai reaches a 30-year milestone, Group CEO Sherif Beshara, reflects on leadership, optimisation, and keeping patient-centred care firmly in focus
In 2026, American Hospital Dubai marks 30 years of delivering medical excellence in the UAE and across the region. Making our presence felt at the World Health Expo is fully aligned with its mission to offer a comprehensive view of the evolving healthcare landscape.
The global conversation on healthcare is ever-relevant, ever-significant and revelatory. American Hospital Dubai lends a strong voice to this conversation by showcasing our innovations, evidence-based treatment protocols and breakthroughs that enhance patient-centred care.
Optimisation is an overarching objective for every healthcare provider and underpins multiple approaches to sustainable healthcare. This theme encompasses resources, human and technical, and processes and efficiency, which are priorities for every healthcare entity and thus feature prominently in discussions at Expo.
Balancing rising demand with resource allocation is not a new challenge in healthcare; it has always existed. However, what is needed today is a different interpretation of this balance in the era of AI, digitisation, robotics and predictive medicine.
The goalposts for patient-centred care cannot be moved; they are always about quality, result-oriented outcomes and a satisfying patient
experience, so conversations and discussions within the healthcare fraternity are focused on a shared objective, though the path to achieving it may vary.
Healthcare, at its essence, is a human-centred endeavour. The use of AI, technology and systems is a means to an end, not an end in itself. So, healthcare leadership must also be about building the human experience across the organisation, not as a performative exercise but as a noble responsibility delivered with honesty.
Patient-centred care is the ultimate aim of healthcare. Keeping it firmly in sight amid the advances of time and technology is the recalibration we need to get right.
