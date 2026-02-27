Principi isn't new to defying gravity. Born in Calambrone, Tuscany on September 25, 2004, he became the youngest ever Red Bull King of the Air champion at just 19. He went on to win the title again the following year, and holds two GKA Big Air World Championship titles (2022 and 2023) as well. In the world of Big Air kiteboarding, a discipline where riders launch themselves skyward using the power of a kite he is widely regarded as the best in the business. But nothing in competition prepared the world for this.