An Italian kitesurfer stepped off Ain Dubai without a parachute. Watch what happened
Dubai: Standing 250 metres above the Persian Gulf on the world's tallest observation wheel, 21-year-old Italian kitesurfer Andrea Principi did something no one had ever done before. He stepped off the edge.
What followed was 58 seconds of pure freefall and flight a controlled descent by kite from the top of Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island, ending with a smooth water landing off Jumeirah Beach Residence before he rode away on his board as if nothing had happened.
Principi isn't new to defying gravity. Born in Calambrone, Tuscany on September 25, 2004, he became the youngest ever Red Bull King of the Air champion at just 19. He went on to win the title again the following year, and holds two GKA Big Air World Championship titles (2022 and 2023) as well. In the world of Big Air kiteboarding, a discipline where riders launch themselves skyward using the power of a kite he is widely regarded as the best in the business. But nothing in competition prepared the world for this.
The idea came to Principi a year and a half ago when he spotted a smaller observation wheel and wondered what would happen if he jumped from it with a kite. When he arrived in Dubai and saw Ain Dubai towering over the coastline, the concept crystallised. He knew immediately that this was the venue.
What came next was 18 months of planning, equipment testing, and problem-solving. The project was overseen by Sergio Cantagalli, a 40-year veteran of extreme board sports and the Sportive Director of the Red Bull King of the Air who helped engineer a solution that had never been attempted before. A standard kite is built to generate speed on water, not to carry a person safely through the air from a significant height. Adapting one to function more like a parachute required custom modifications: 24-metre double-thick lines, a tailor-made harness, and a drone-assisted launch system with a manual quick-release mechanism.
The team woke at 3am each day for three consecutive days, testing conditions and refining their approach. Wind was the central challenge. At the base of the wheel, gusts barely reached the kite. Metre by metre, Principi rode the ascending cabin while nursing the 15-square-metre Duotone kite alongside it, willing it to stay airborne.
"At the bottom the wind was so light. My kite was barely flying," he recalled. "It was really a mission."
When Principi reached the summit 250 metres above sea level, equivalent to roughly 57 storeys, the city of Dubai spread out in every direction beneath him. The sun was rising. Wind conditions at the top were steady at 14 knots from the northwest. His board was strapped on. His kite was overhead.
He didn't look down.
"I said to myself, 'Okay, it's time, don't think about it, go for it, jump.' I just looked at the amazing city and flew into the water. The sun was red in front of me. I have no words to explain the feeling."
He stepped off Cabin 27, a number that matched the date, February 27th, which Principi took as a good omen and dropped.
During the 58-second flight, Principi performed six consecutive "Around the World" loops, a technically demanding kitesurfing trick that involves releasing the bar and spinning the kite fully around the rider. Executing one is impressive. Doing six in a row, while descending from 250 metres on improvised parachute equipment, is believed to be a world first.
To understand the scale: in elite Big Air competition, a jump of 25 to 30 metres is considered exceptional. Principi's descent from Ain Dubai was the equivalent of stacking ten of those jumps on top of each other.
He touched down cleanly on the water below, transitioned onto his board, and rode away.
The backdrop was no accident. Dubai has spent years positioning itself as the world's premier destination for record-breaking spectacles. Its landmarks Ain Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab are purpose-built canvases for bold, high-production experiences. Red Bull's longstanding relationship with the city has helped make Dubai a global stage for exactly this kind of boundary-pushing moment.
Ain Dubai itself only opened in October 2021 and already holds the record as the world's largest observation wheel. The second-tallest, High Roller in Las Vegas, stands at 167 metres, a full 33 per cent shorter.
For Principi, the Ain Dubai drop is not a peak — it's a waypoint. "I cannot live a normal life," he said. "I need to constantly push my limits."
When asked what comes next, his answer was characteristically simple: "Something crazy that no one has done before." Given his track record, that is not a boast. It is a promise.