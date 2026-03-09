GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts to remain closed

Dubai attractions close temporarily for safety amid regional developments

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts to remain closed
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Several major Dubai attractions will remain closed on March 9 as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance amid ongoing regional developments.

In separate announcements, Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts confirmed that operations will be temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Organisers said the decision follows official guidance and comes as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Global Village closed until further notice

Global Village announced that it will remain closed until further notice as a precautionary safety measure.

Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates, including information on when it will reopen.

Ain Dubai temporarily closed

Ain Dubai also confirmed a temporary closure as part of the precautionary measures.

Guests with existing bookings or tickets are encouraged to check the official website for updates before planning their visit.

Dubai Parks and Resorts closed today

Dubai Parks and Resorts said its parks are currently closed as a precautionary measure following official guidance.

Visitors who already hold tickets or reservations are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest information before heading to the destination.

Authorities and operators said updates will be provided through official channels as the situation develops.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Global Village celebrates Hag Al Laila tradition

Dubai attractions close this weekend as safety measure

1m read
Ain Dubai closure extended: What visitors should know

Ain Dubai closure extended: What visitors should know

2m read
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks to be closed today

Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks to be closed today

2m read
T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Ramadan staycations in UAE worth booking before suhoor

4m read