Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts to remain closed

Dubai attractions close temporarily for safety amid regional developments
Dubai: Several major Dubai attractions will remain closed on March 9 as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance amid ongoing regional developments.
In separate announcements, Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts confirmed that operations will be temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
Organisers said the decision follows official guidance and comes as authorities continue to monitor the situation.
Global Village closed until further notice
Global Village announced that it will remain closed until further notice as a precautionary safety measure.
Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates, including information on when it will reopen.
Ain Dubai temporarily closed
Ain Dubai also confirmed a temporary closure as part of the precautionary measures.
Guests with existing bookings or tickets are encouraged to check the official website for updates before planning their visit.
Dubai Parks and Resorts closed today
Dubai Parks and Resorts said its parks are currently closed as a precautionary measure following official guidance.
Visitors who already hold tickets or reservations are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest information before heading to the destination.
Authorities and operators said updates will be provided through official channels as the situation develops.
