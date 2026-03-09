Etihad Airways has released its flight schedule for today, connecting Abu Dhabi with key destinations as part of its limited commercial operations. Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated, and tickets are available on etihad.com.

The airline advises passengers not to go to the airport unless they have been contacted by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking. All flights remain subject to operational approvals and safety checks.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online and ensure their contact details are up to date. Etihad continues to monitor conditions closely and will operate flights only when all safety criteria are met.