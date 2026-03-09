GOLD/FOREX
US‑Israel war on Iran day 10: Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader, Gulf states face new attacks

Gulf tensions rise: UAE acts in self‑defence; 2 killed in Saudi Arabia, 2 dead in Kuwait

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
Mojtaba, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader: Report
AFP--
Iran has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader and launched its first wave of missiles under his command. A seventh US service member has died from injuries sustained during Iran’s initial attacks last week. Across the Gulf, Saudi authorities reported two killed in a residential area, while Kuwait confirmed two interior ministry officers died on duty. The UAE said it is acting in self-defence after Iran’s “brutal and unprovoked” assault, in which over 1,400 missiles and drones hit infrastructure and civilian sites; a Fujairah fire from intercepted projectiles has been contained. Follow all the latest developments here:

Etihad updates flight schedule for March 10 from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways has released its flight schedule for today, connecting Abu Dhabi with key destinations as part of its limited commercial operations. Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated, and tickets are available on etihad.com.

The airline advises passengers not to go to the airport unless they have been contacted by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking. All flights remain subject to operational approvals and safety checks.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online and ensure their contact details are up to date. Etihad continues to monitor conditions closely and will operate flights only when all safety criteria are met.

Qatar seizes 39 vehicles for causing excessive noise

The Ministry of Interior, through the General Directorate of Traffic, has apprehended 39 vehicles emitting disruptive noises on the road. Legal measures have been taken against the drivers, who have been referred to the competent authorities for further action.

32 injured in Bahrain after Iranian drone strike on Sitra

An Iranian drone attack on the Sitra area at dawn today has injured 32 civilians, Bahrain’s Ministry of Health (MoH) reported. Four cases are classified as serious, including children who required surgical intervention.

All injured are Bahraini citizens, including a 17-year-old girl with severe head and eye injuries, two children aged seven and eight with major lower-limb injuries, and a two-month-old infant.

The MoH said all patients are under observation and receiving care according to approved treatment protocols. The health system remains on high alert, with readiness levels elevated across key departments since the start of the aggression against the Kingdom.

Asian shares sink on high oil prices

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has plunged more than 6% after oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel due to disruptions from the war in the Middle East.

The Nikkei tumbled 6.2% to 52,166.92 shortly after trading began early Monday.

South Korea’s Kospi sank 6.3% and shares in Australia and New Zealand more than 3%.

Crude prices are at their highest level in more than three and a half years as the war ensnares major oil-producing countries and hinders exports from the Persian Gulf.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, was at $109.46 a barrel and U.S. benchmark crude traded at $107.37 a barrel.

Both were 18% above their Friday closing prices.

Qatar arrests 313 people over spreading rumours and misleading content

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said authorities have arrested 313 people of various nationalities for filming and circulating videos, spreading misleading information and publishing rumours that could provoke public concern.

According to the ministry, the arrests were carried out by the Economic and Cybercrime Department of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Officials said those detained had violated instructions issued by relevant authorities by sharing unauthorised footage and disseminating false information on digital platforms.

Legal and administrative measures have been taken against the individuals involved.

US orders non-essential embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia

The US Department of State has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia due to heightened security risks, according to a notice issued by the US Embassy in Riyadh.

The precautionary measure comes amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, with Washington implementing similar security steps in several countries in the region.

US authorities have also issued travel and security advisories for citizens in a number of Arab states, urging them to remain vigilant and consider departing areas facing heightened risk.

Iran launches first missiles at Israel under new leader

 Iran has launched its first wave of missiles under its new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state broadcaster IRIB said in a post on its Telegram channel.

It also posted a picture of a projectile bearing the slogan: "At Your Service, Sayyid Mojtaba".

Qatar reports a missile attack

Qatar’s Defence Ministry reported a missile attack on the country early Monday.

Small price to pay: Trump on oil spike

Amid surging global oil prices triggered by escalating Mideast conflict, US President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently."

Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Brent crude oil price skyrockets to $107.9/barrel 

As of March 9, 2026, global crude oil prices have surged dramatically, reaching levels not seen in years amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

This has disrupted supply routes, including partial closures or threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for Gulf oil exports.

Latest prices (sourced from oilprice.com, with minor delays as of recent updates):

  • WTI Crude: 107.1 +16.20+17.82%

  • Brent Crude: 107.8 +15.06+16.25%

  • Murban Crude:103.2 +8.73+9.24%

(As of 8.10AM Japan time March 9, 2026, 11.10 GMT, March 8, 2026)

Oil prices across the Gulf jump sharply

Oil prices across the Gulf have jumped sharply, rising above global and US oil prices as concerns grow over shipping routes in the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Fujairah responds to fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Tanks that fell from successful air defence interceptions

Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah are responding to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Tanks area after debris from successful air defence interceptions fell in the vicinity.

No injuries have been reported, and the public will be informed of any developments as they arise.

The competent authorities also stressed the importance of the public refraining from circulating rumours and obtaining information only from official sources.

Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Iran's new supreme leader

Iran's Assembly of Experts has announced Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader. He is the second son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

