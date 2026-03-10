UAE says its bases will not be used for attacks on Iran, urges de-escalation

UAE rejects involvement in attacks on Iran despite facing strikes on its territory
Abu Dhabi: The UAE said it would not participate in any attacks against Iran and denied that its territory was being used as a launch point for strikes on Tehran, even as the country faces “unjustified” attacks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, said Emirati bases were not being used to carry out operations against Iran.
“Our bases are not used to attack Iran,” he said.
“We have been very clear, both previously and before the current events, that the UAE will not participate in any attack against Iran from our territory, nor will we be involved in such a conflict.”
Al Musharakh also renewed the UAE’s call for de-escalation in the confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, urging a return to negotiations.
“De-escalation, then de-escalation, then de-escalation, this remains our consistent position, and we will continue to advocate for it,” he said.
The envoy said Iranian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including desalination plants and energy facilities, were “concerning and unacceptable,” adding that the country was fully prepared to defend these vital sites.
He also said the attacks on the UAE and neighbouring countries violated the principles of good neighbourliness and undermined efforts to find peaceful solutions.
However, he reiterated that the UAE’s bases would not be used to launch attacks against Iran despite the “unjustified” targeting of the country.