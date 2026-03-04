GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE retains its right to self-defence

UAE subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, affirms right to self-defence under UN Charter

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE retains its right to self-defence

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The UAE has been subjected to more than one thousand attacks — a number exceeding the total faced by all other targeted countries combined — all of which were intercepted and neutralised by the UAE Armed Forces with the utmost professionalism, efficiency, and distinction.

Not a party to the war

The UAE reiterates that it is not a party to this war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Iran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighbourliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the UAE underscores that it retains its legitimate right to self-defence, as recognised under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Journalistic responsibility

The UAE further stresses the importance of journalistic responsibility and the need to rely on official, credible sources before publishing or circulating inaccurate or misleading reports.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE media was briefed about the systems in place to keep the country safe.

Dubai contains fire near US Consulate in drone incident

Just now31m read
The UAE national flag

UAE has faced more than 1,000 attacks

2h ago1m read
Sheikh Mohammed honours Dubai Quran Award winners

Sheikh Mohammed honours Dubai Quran Award winners

2h ago2m read
Fire near US Consulate in Dubai extinguished

Fire near US Consulate in Dubai extinguished

2m read