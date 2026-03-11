Unprovoked Iranian missile, drone attacks targeting UAE and Gulf neighbours condemned
Abu Dhabi: Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed journalists with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) on Iran's unprovoked aggression against the UAE.
He strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and countries across the region, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
From Geneva, the UAE is actively engaging with the United Nations, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief partners on the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral cooperation and called on the international community to condemn these attacks and uphold international law.
Jamal Al Musharakh stressed the United Arab Emirates’ strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other Gulf countries, describing them as a blatant violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
He further emphasised that regional security is indivisible, and that any violation of the sovereignty of a state in the region constitutes a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire region.
Al Musharakh revealed that the UAE had been subjected to more than 1,400 missile and drone attacks, noting that UAE air defense systems successfully intercepted the vast majority of them with high efficiency.
He explained that the attacks resulted in the deaths of four civilians and left 114 others with minor injuries, underscoring the grave risks such escalation poses to civilian lives.
AmbassadorAl Musharakh affirmed that the protection of citizens, residents, and visitors remains the highest priority.
He added that national authorities are working around the clock to ensure security and stability.
Al Musharakh also noted that these attacks undermine the path of de-escalation and peaceful solutions that the UAE has consistently pursued in its approach toward Iran.
The UAE representative called for an immediate and unconditional halt to these attacks and respect for the sovereignty of the UAE, stressing that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to protect vital infrastructure and ensure the safety of society.
Regarding the internal situation in the UAE, Ambassador Al Musharakh confirmed that life in the country continues as normal, with essential services and critical sectors operating without interruption.
He added that the UAE’s tourism, economic, and financial sectors continue to function efficiently, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Emirati economy.
He also highlighted the UAE’s firm diplomatic steps, which included closing its embassy in Tehran, summoning the Iranian ambassador, and submitting an official note of protest.
He said the UAE is actively engaging in Geneva with UN officials, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief them on the developments and their implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations.
The UAE Ambassador to the United Nations offices in Geneva also reiterated the UAE’s continued commitment to international humanitarian work through the role of “Dubai Humanitarian” as a global hub for delivering aid.
He stressed that the UAE and Gulf countries are not parties to the conflict and that there is no legal basis under international law for targeting them.
At the international level, he called on the international community —particularly the UN Security Council — to condemn these attacks and take the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.
He concluded by stressing that the UAE does not seek escalation, but reserves its full right to defend its sovereignty and security in accordance with international law.