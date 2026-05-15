US commanders defend Iran strikes as senators clash over strategy, economic risks

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4. @CentCom | X