Confirmed: Iran military sites hit after Hormuz attacks on 3 US warships

Missiles, drones and fast boats escalate US-Iran standoff in key oil chokepoint
The US military says it struck Iranian military targets after Tehran launched missiles, drones and fast attack craft at three US Navy vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The event confirms the latest Iran-US flare-up around one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.
The targeted ships were the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason. The US Central Command (CentCom) said none of the incoming munitions hit any US assets.
A senior US official confirmed to Fox News the strikes hit Bahman Port on Qeshm Island, an unidentified target in Bandar Abbas and the Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Hormozgan province.
The official said the operation did not mean the war was restarting, and CentCom said the US “does not seek escalation.”
The command said its forces intercepted "unprovoked" IRGC attacks and responded with “self-defence strikes” as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Hormuz.
CentCom said on May 7 that US forces “eliminated inbound threats” and hit Iranian launch sites, command-and-control centers and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes after the attacks on US naval assets.
Iran’s military reportedly used missiles and drones in the strikes, underscoring how quickly the standoff remains volatile even after recent ceasefire efforts.
Iranian state media offered a different account: they stated that Iranian forces fired missiles at US warships south of Chabahar port after US strikes on two Iranian vessels near Jask in Hormozgan province and near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Khatam ol Anbia Central Headquarters, warned Emirati civilians to “stay away from oil and military centers” after the attacks.
The latest exchange follows earlier Iranian strikes on the UAE on May 4 and May 5, including an attack on the Fujairah Oil Industrial Zone, a critical site for the UAE’s effort to move energy exports outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats say they are still tracking whether the confrontations remain limited or broaden into a wider regional conflict.
On Monday (May 4, 2026), the US military said it destroyed six small boats in Hormuz area and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones as Tehran sought to impose its toll system over the strait.