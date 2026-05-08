CentCom strikes Iranian targets after attack on Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz
US forces intercepted "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7, the US Central Command (CentCom) confirmed in a post on X early on Friday (May 8, 2026).
"Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No US assets were struck," the command reported.
The US military "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes."
"CentCom does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," it added.
Iran's central military command, meanwhile, accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by attacking an oil tanker and another ship on Thursday, saying Tehran's forces "immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels."
Reports have emerged that the IRGC Navy's actions clash with parliamentary statements to Pakistan.
US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran "indefinitely", pausing attacks "until their leaders... come up with a unified proposal."
President Donald Trump confirmed late on Thursday that US forces dealt "great damage" to Iranian targets after three American naval destroyers came under fire, but was nonetheless still open to a deal with Tehran.
"There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," he said on his Truth Social platform, colorfully describing drones falling "like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"
"We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.
The Iranian regime imposed its Hormuz blockade post-original truce, making attempts to seizing ships, denying "unauthorised" passage to commercial vessels, even as the US navy is imposing its own maritime blockade on Iran, resulting in a "dual blockade" around Hormuz Strait.