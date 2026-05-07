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US fires on Iranian tanker as Trump warns Tehran over war deal

US President says bombing could resume if Iran rejects proposed ceasefire framework

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A woman crosses a street near a billboard on the facade of a building depicting the Strait of Hormuz with a caption in Persian reading 'Forever in Iran’s Hand', at Vanak Square in Tehran on May 6, 2026.
A woman crosses a street near a billboard on the facade of a building depicting the Strait of Hormuz with a caption in Persian reading 'Forever in Iran’s Hand', at Vanak Square in Tehran on May 6, 2026.
AFP
Tensions in West Asia remain high after the US struck an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, despite an ongoing ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. US President Trump warned Iran to accept a proposed deal to end the war or face renewed bombing. As Tehran reviews a reported 14-point US framework, China has urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel launched fresh strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs for the first time since last month’s ceasefire. Follow all the latest developments here:

Iran signals openness to peace deal as US talks gather pace

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the country is ready to pursue diplomatic paths to end the war with the United States and Israel, while insisting on safeguarding the Iranian nation's rights.

In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian expressed deep distrust of the United States, citing recent hostile actions, including two attacks on Iran during bilateral talks, which he described as "stabbing Iran in the back," according to a statement published on the website of his office.

The phone conversation came as Axios reported earlier in the day that the United States and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end their war, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said a potential deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and the United States agreeing to lift sanctions, with both sides lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran likely to submit response to US proposal

Iran is expected to convey its response to the United States' proposal aimed at ending the ongoing crisis in West Asia and to achieve a complete solution to the issue through mediators on Thursday, according to a regional source cited by CNN.

According to CNN, the development comes as Tehran continues to review the US-backed proposal, with sources indicating that both sides are moving closer toward a possible agreement to bring an end to the crisis.

This comes after negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting the current crisis and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks.

According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.

'14-point' US proposal to end conflict with Iran

Iran is reviewing a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict that erupted earlier this year, with officials on both sides signaling cautious optimism that negotiations may soon produce a memorandum of understanding to halt hostilities and reopen broader diplomatic talks.

According to Reuters and Axios, negotiators are discussing a short framework document — reportedly a one-page memorandum containing around 14 points — that could serve as the basis for a ceasefire, sanctions relief, and future negotiations over Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security issues.

China presses Iran against resuming war, urges Hormuz reopening ahead of Trump-Xi summit

China has pressed Iran against resuming war, and urges the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of Trump-Xi summit China.

The Xi government has called for a "prompt resumption of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," though that point was absent in Iran's statement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had called for an "immediate and full ceasefire" over the situation in West Asia involving Iran and the US while urging all sides to prioritise dialogue and avoid any further escalation in the region, as reported by Xinhua.

US fires on Iranian oil tanker as Trump pressures Tehran for deal to end war

The US military fired on an Iranian oil tanker Wednesday as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal to end the war. The Islamic Republic said it was reviewing the latest American proposals.

A fighter jet shot out the rudder of the tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it tried to breach the American blockade of Iran's ports, US Central Command said in a social media post.

The attack occurred as Iran and the US are officially in a ceasefire. Trump threatened Tehran with a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached that includes opening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted on social media that the two-month war could soon end and that oil and natural gas shipments disrupted by the conflict could restart. But he said that depends on Iran accepting a reported agreement that the president did not detail.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts," Trump wrote.

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