The results come despite what the airline described as a “disruptive and challenging” 12th month. Regional aviation, which was enjoying a robust growth period post-Covid, has plunged into chaos after the US-Israel-Iran broke out late-February. It is gradually stabilising after recent disruptions, with airlines restoring schedules and capacity.

The Emirates Group, comprising of Emirates airline and dnata, its aviation services arm, alongside subsidiaries spanning cargo, catering, travel, and retail operations, reported a record profit before tax of Dh 24.4 billion (up 7 per cent y-o-y, with revenue reaching Dh150.5 billion (up 3 per cent) and cash assets at Dh59.6 billion (up 12 per cent).

Emirates and dnata have since gradually restored operations at DXB. "Although we are still operating at a lower passenger capacity than pre-disruption, cargo operations have ramped up to support the movement of essential goods into and through the UAE," he added.

He added: “For the first 11 months of 2025-26, the picture across the Group was very positive… Month after month, we were surpassing our targets.” However, operations were impacted towards the end of the financial year. “On February 28, military activity massively disrupted global commercial air traffic in the Gulf region, including in the UAE," he said.

The airline was also ranked the UAE’s third strongest brand, with its brand value rising 27 per cent year-on-year to $10.6 billion. The Dubai airline achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 85.3 out of 100, supported by strong global visibility, sustained travel demand and one of the aviation industry’s largest sports sponsorship portfolios.

“Our people are a big part of our success, enabling us to respond with agility in a dynamic operating environment. I’d like to thank all our employees – they have truly exemplified the qualities that set the Emirates Group apart during testing times."

Sheikh Ahmed remains confidently optimistic. “The Emirates Group has navigated crises and disruptions before. Each time, we placed our focus on our customers and our people, and each time, we have bounced back stronge," he added.

“From a fuel perspective, Emirates is well-hedged until 2028-29; and we have worked with our suppliers to secure the volumes required to support our current operations and our scaling up to pre-disruption levels,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Revenue rose to Dh 23.6 billion, up 12 per cent y-o-y, with international operations contributing a significant share. dnata increased its profit before tax by 2 per cent to Dh1.6 billion in 2025-26. dnata’s international businesses account for 77 per cent of its revenue, up 2 per cent points from the previous year.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.