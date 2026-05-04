GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai’s Emirates airline restores 96% of its global network

Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The airline carried 4.7 million passengers during the disruption (March 1 to April 30)
The airline carried 4.7 million passengers during the disruption (March 1 to April 30)
Supplied

Dubai-based Emirates airline is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96 percent of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75 percent of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.

Even as it operated with a reduced schedule, Emirates carried 4.7 million passengers during the disruption (March 1 to April 30).

Flexible travel

Emirates is offering customers one free date change for bookings made from April 2, across all cabin classes. Customers who have booked with Emirates can also hold a fare for 24 hours free of charge.

For customers with extended transit times in Dubai from six to 26 hours, Emirates' Dubai Connect programme turns a long layover into a comfortable stopover, courtesy of the airline. Eligible customers will enjoy complimentary hotel accommodation at a 4 or 5-star property, airport transfers, meals, and, where required, a UAE entry visa.

Strong Dubai airports results

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 18.6 million guests in the first quarter of 2026, down 20.6 percent year on year, reflecting the impact of regional airspace disruptions that intensified through March. Passenger traffic in March stood at 2.5 million, down 65.7 percent year on year.

India was DXB’s largest country market again with 2.5 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia at 1.3 million, the UK at 1.2 million, and Pakistan at 918,000. London remained DXB’s busiest city destination with 752,000 guests, followed by Mumbai at 520,000, and Jeddah at 505,000 guests.

Cargo volumes reached 399,600 tonnes in Q1, down 22.7 percent, with 66,000 tonnes handled in March. Aircraft movements totalled 88,000, a 20.8 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Since the situation began on February 28 and intensified through March, Dubai’s airports remained operational despite constraints, supporting the safe movement of 6 million guests, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo as of April 30.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Airports scaling up flight movements following full reopening of UAE airspace capacity.

Dubai airports to ramp up flights as skies reopen

3m read
Six million passengers, 32,000 aircraft movements and 213,000 tonnes of cargo handled during disruption

Dubai airports handle 6m travellers amid war disruption

3m read
Oil prices surge amid US-Iran stalemate in peace talks, affecting supply chain.

Oil prices continue upward trend, gold holds steady

1m read
Mounting risks to the inflation outlook require sustained vigilance, according to the Philippine central bank

Philippine inflation accelerates to 4.1% in March 2026

2m read