Dubai’s Emirates airline restores 96% of its global network

Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75 percent of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.

Dubai-based Emirates airline is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96 percent of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

For customers with extended transit times in Dubai from six to 26 hours, Emirates' Dubai Connect programme turns a long layover into a comfortable stopover, courtesy of the airline. Eligible customers will enjoy complimentary hotel accommodation at a 4 or 5-star property, airport transfers, meals, and, where required, a UAE entry visa.

Emirates is offering customers one free date change for bookings made from April 2, across all cabin classes. Customers who have booked with Emirates can also hold a fare for 24 hours free of charge.

Since the situation began on February 28 and intensified through March, Dubai’s airports remained operational despite constraints, supporting the safe movement of 6 million guests, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo as of April 30.

India was DXB’s largest country market again with 2.5 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia at 1.3 million, the UK at 1.2 million, and Pakistan at 918,000. London remained DXB’s busiest city destination with 752,000 guests, followed by Mumbai at 520,000, and Jeddah at 505,000 guests.

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 18.6 million guests in the first quarter of 2026, down 20.6 percent year on year, reflecting the impact of regional airspace disruptions that intensified through March. Passenger traffic in March stood at 2.5 million, down 65.7 percent year on year.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.