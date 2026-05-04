Dubai Airport powers through war disruption with 6 million passengers

“Maintaining the smooth operation of DXB is critical to keep global journeys moving,” he said, noting that a significant share of international transfer traffic flows through the region.“Our focus has been on keeping operations safe and consistent through close coordination and rapid decision-making across the entire airport community.”

Of the 99.3 million passengers whose journeys could be routed through the region, around 70 per cent is captured by Middle East hubs, with DXB alone handling 32 per cent of that traffic.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.