GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai’s visitor boom clears runway for DWC expansion

New attractions and airline growth push DXB toward 100m travellers next

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Mall on New Year's Eve. The emirate recorded 19.59 million overnight visitors between January and December 2025 — a 5 per cent increase compared to last year.
Dubai Mall on New Year's Eve. The emirate recorded 19.59 million overnight visitors between January and December 2025 — a 5 per cent increase compared to last year.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Emirate of Dubai is hitting every single tourism target it has set out for itself, but what happens once the $35 billion proposed passenger terminal at Dubai World Central (DWC) opens?

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 95.2 million passengers in 2025, the highest annual international total ever recorded by an airport. The milestone comes just days after the emirate reported strong tourism performance (19.59 million visitors), as a pipeline of new attractions continues to attract visitors.

Together, the signals are clear: the demand for Dubai is accelerating.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Airports are often defined by moments of intensity, but long-term performance is defined by how well those moments are sustained. In 2025, DXB showed that record traffic is no longer an exception, but part of its operating reality.”

Global appetite for Dubai

Aviation analysts have said the volume of traffic through DXB reflects both the city’s popularity as a destination and its status as a global transit hub.
Saj Ahmad, Chief Analyst at StrategicAero Research, said the airport’s performance is remarkable given wider global uncertainty.

“Dubai International’s record-breaking year underlines and underscores its robust recovery after the pandemic and demonstrates the inherent demand for travel to and through the busiest UAE city at a time when so many geopolitical events otherwise would hamper growth,” said Ahmad.

Emirates, flydubai fuel connectivity

Much of that momentum is powered by the continued expansion of Emirates and flydubai, which keep adding routes and frequencies, feeding more travellers into the hub and opening Dubai to new markets.\

“With over 95m passengers handled, Dubai International continues to leverage the organic expansion and strength of its two biggest incumbents, Emirates and flydubai,” said Ahmad.

“Their relentless growth into new markets providing additional connectivity has propelled the airport to the top slot, and while the forecast for 2026 is around 99.5m passengers, you can expect that figure to smash through the 100 million-passenger mark with ease,” he added.

How DXB keeps traffic moving

Even while operating close to capacity, DXB has maintained fast processing times for passengers by continuing to invest in systems and coordination among airlines and government agencies.

“Despite Dubai International operating at high capacity, the development and implementation of new technologies across the airport has allowed greater operational efficiency – whether that’s the check-in process or whether that’s out on the ramp where aeroplanes are turned around much faster, it’s allowed the airport to continue its growth trajectory," Ahmad added.

Why do tourists keep coming back to Dubai?

Aside from a world-class airport, visitors to Dubai keep coming back because there is something for everyone, and the Emirate continues to invest in new attractions, better facilities, technology, and so much more.

In October 2025, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism launched the Hotel Incentive Programme for investors, which is designed to stimulate development in future high-growth areas, and applies to new hotels, resorts, hotel apartments and other facilities located within Dubai South, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks, and the Dubai Islands.

Developed by DET, a citywide one-time contactless hotel guest check-in solution was also unveiled in December. It allows visitors to bypass in-person check-in procedures, maximising time in the city.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said, “We’re attracting the world’s top talent through progressive visa policies and positioning Dubai as the destination of choice for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and families, and elevating Dubai as the world’s leading hub across a wide range of economic sectors.”

Outlook for 2026 and beyond

What’s next? A mega airport. With passenger volumes climbing steadily, attention is increasingly turning to the emirate’s next mega project: the expansion of Dubai World Central (DWC).

Ahmad said DXB still has room to grow, but the long-term future depends on bringing the new airport fully online. The construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line will further integrate neighbourhoods, making the city even more welcoming and accessible.

Ahmad said, “As we look forward, our priorities will be to continue enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness through digital innovation and providing exceptional guest experiences at every touchpoint, with powerful momentum after surpassing the 2 million figures for a single month in December for the first time.”

For travellers, the message is simple: more routes, more aircraft, more hotel rooms and more reasons to visit. For Dubai, it is validation that the strategy linking aviation, tourism and infrastructure continues to work – and that the next growth wave could be even larger.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE AirportsDubai International Airport (DXB)Dubai AirportDubai tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first crewed aerial taxi took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Photo used for illustrative purposes.

DXB CEO wants to use VIP tunnel for air taxi passengers

3m read
Passengers shop at Dubai Duty Free, Dubai International Airport. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

DXB to alert shopping, dining passengers on flight time

6m read
Passengers at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3. DXB handled a record 95.2 million travellers in 2025, the highest annual international traffic ever recorded by any airport.

Dubai airport breaks its own record, eyes 100m next

3m read
Kuwaiti travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport during UAE–Kuwait Week, marked by special welcome activities across DXB.

Why Kuwaitis are getting a special welcome at DXB

2m read