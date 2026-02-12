Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Airports are often defined by moments of intensity, but long-term performance is defined by how well those moments are sustained. In 2025, DXB showed that record traffic is no longer an exception, but part of its operating reality.”

“Dubai International’s record-breaking year underlines and underscores its robust recovery after the pandemic and demonstrates the inherent demand for travel to and through the busiest UAE city at a time when so many geopolitical events otherwise would hamper growth,” said Ahmad.

Aviation analysts have said the volume of traffic through DXB reflects both the city’s popularity as a destination and its status as a global transit hub. Saj Ahmad, Chief Analyst at StrategicAero Research, said the airport’s performance is remarkable given wider global uncertainty.

“Their relentless growth into new markets providing additional connectivity has propelled the airport to the top slot, and while the forecast for 2026 is around 99.5m passengers, you can expect that figure to smash through the 100 million-passenger mark with ease,” he added.

Much of that momentum is powered by the continued expansion of Emirates and flydubai, which keep adding routes and frequencies, feeding more travellers into the hub and opening Dubai to new markets.\

“Despite Dubai International operating at high capacity, the development and implementation of new technologies across the airport has allowed greater operational efficiency – whether that’s the check-in process or whether that’s out on the ramp where aeroplanes are turned around much faster, it’s allowed the airport to continue its growth trajectory," Ahmad added.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said, “We’re attracting the world’s top talent through progressive visa policies and positioning Dubai as the destination of choice for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and families, and elevating Dubai as the world’s leading hub across a wide range of economic sectors.”

In October 2025, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism launched the Hotel Incentive Programme for investors, which is designed to stimulate development in future high-growth areas, and applies to new hotels, resorts, hotel apartments and other facilities located within Dubai South, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks, and the Dubai Islands.

Aside from a world-class airport, visitors to Dubai keep coming back because there is something for everyone, and the Emirate continues to invest in new attractions, better facilities, technology, and so much more.

For travellers, the message is simple: more routes, more aircraft, more hotel rooms and more reasons to visit. For Dubai, it is validation that the strategy linking aviation, tourism and infrastructure continues to work – and that the next growth wave could be even larger.

Ahmad said, “As we look forward, our priorities will be to continue enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness through digital innovation and providing exceptional guest experiences at every touchpoint, with powerful momentum after surpassing the 2 million figures for a single month in December for the first time.”

Ahmad said DXB still has room to grow, but the long-term future depends on bringing the new airport fully online. The construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line will further integrate neighbourhoods, making the city even more welcoming and accessible.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.