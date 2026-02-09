Dubai tourism hits record as 19.59m international visitors arrive in 2025

Hotel occupancy tops 80% as visitor numbers rise for third straight year
Dubai: Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, marking a 5 percent year-on-year increase and extending the emirate’s record-breaking tourism performance into a third consecutive year, according to data released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
The figures underline Dubai’s continued recovery and growth as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations. Average hotel occupancy reached 80.7 percent, up from 78.2 percent in 2024, reflecting strong demand throughout the year.
Occupied hotel room nights rose 4 percent to 44.85 million, supported by a total hotel inventory of 154,264 rooms across 827 establishments.
Dubai closed the year with more than two million international visitors in a single month for the first time, welcoming 2.04 million visitors in December, a 6 percent increase compared with the same month a year earlier.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said the performance reflects the emirate’s long-term vision and coordinated public- and private-sector efforts.
“For the third year in a row, Dubai’s tourism sector has achieved record-breaking figures. In 2025, the emirate welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while average hotel occupancy exceeded 80 per cent, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
“This strong momentum reinforces Dubai’s position as a year-round destination and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33's goal to rank among the world’s top 3 tourism hubs. At the crossroads of the world, Dubai continues to welcome visitors to experience its unique offering,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
Western Europe remained Dubai’s largest source market, accounting for 4.1 million visitors, or 21 percent of total arrivals, up from 3.74 million in 2024.
This was followed by:
CIS and Eastern Europe: 2.89 million (15%)
South Asia: 2.89 million (15%)
GCC countries: 2.99 million (15%)
MENA (excluding GCC): 2.17 million (11%)
North East and South East Asia: 1.85 million (9%)
Americas: 1.40 million (7%)
Africa: 897,000 (5%)
Australasia: 401,000 (2%)
Dubai’s hotel sector continued to expand in 2025, with new openings across all segments. Average daily room rates increased to Dh579, up 8 percent from 2024, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 11 percent to Dh467.
Guests stayed an average of 3.7 nights, highlighting sustained demand across leisure, business, and events-driven travel.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said tourism continues to play a central role in economic diversification, supporting GDP growth, foreign investment, and global talent attraction.
He said Dubai’s growth is driven by strategic partnerships, global marketing campaigns, major events, and continued investment in infrastructure and visitor experiences.
Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers in 2025, supporting visitor growth. Major festivals, exhibitions, and sporting events also helped sustain year-round demand.
Officials said the strong 2025 performance has created momentum heading into 2026, as Dubai continues to invest in capacity, digital innovation, and sustainable tourism initiatives to support long-term growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox