GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Azizi to build 151 hotels in Dh75 billion Dubai hospitality expansion

Developer to add 60,000 hotel rooms across Dubai under major tourism push

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Azizi to build 151 hotels in Dh75 billion Dubai hospitality expansion
Supplied

Dubai: Azizi Developments has begun the rollout of a Dh75 billion hospitality investment programme with the foundation of its first five-star hotel in Dubai, marking the start of a major expansion that will add tens of thousands of rooms to the emirate’s tourism sector.

The luxury property will rise within the Azizi Riviera community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City and represents the first step in a broader pipeline that will see the developer introduce 151 hotels across multiple segments.

Large hospitality pipeline taking shape

The project forms part of a much larger hospitality strategy being implemented by Azizi Developments through its dedicated hospitality arm.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Plans include 100 four-star hotels, 50 five-star hotels and a single seven-star property. More than 90% of the portfolio will be located in Dubai.

Once completed, the developments are expected to add around 60,000 room keys to the emirate’s hospitality inventory while generating more than 75,000 jobs across the sector.

Several hotel projects are already progressing through various stages including design, development and construction. Azizi said the programme will be delivered through its in-house capabilities across development, construction and project management.

Luxury landmark planned on Sheikh Zayed Road

One of the most prominent projects within the portfolio will be a seven-star hotel located inside Burj Azizi, the developer’s planned landmark tower on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The skyscraper is expected to become the world’s second tallest building once completed and will introduce a new luxury hospitality destination in the city.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said the investment reflects confidence in Dubai’s long term economic trajectory.

“Dubai has consistently proven itself to be one of the world’s most stable, forward-looking and opportunity-rich destinations. The emirate’s leadership has built an environment that inspires confidence among investors and developers, enabling bold projects that contribute to its global standing,” he said.

The developer views the hospitality expansion as a long term commitment aligned with the emirate’s tourism ambitions.

“Our Dh75 billion investment in hospitality reflects our long-term commitment to Dubai and our strong belief in its continued growth as a global tourism hub,” Azizi said.

The strategy also aims to support the emirate’s broader economic agenda guided by the leadership of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we remain fully aligned with the emirate’s economic and tourism ambitions, helping attract visitors from around the world while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a city that continues to set new global benchmarks,” Azizi said.

Training future hospitality workforce

The developer is also planning to launch the Azizi Hospitality Academy, an institution designed to train hospitality professionals and support the sector with skilled talent.

The academy aims to strengthen the hospitality workforce in the UAE by providing internationally recognised training programmes for future professionals entering the industry.

Azizi said the wider investment will introduce new hospitality experiences across multiple categories while supporting Dubai’s long term tourism expansion.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi tourism thrives despite global challenges

Hotels and attractions in Abu Dhabi fully operational

2m read
Abu Dhabi moves to protect stranded hotel guests.

Stranded in Abu Dhabi? Government to pay hotel bill

2m read
The 131-storey 'Burj Azizi' tower is eyeing a 2028 completion date.

How much for a flat in the world's 2nd tallest tower?

1m read
Dubai continues to attract millions of tourists and remains well positioned to lead global tourism in the years ahead.

Dubai sees 19.59m international tourists arrive in 2025

2m read