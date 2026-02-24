GOLD/FOREX
Want an apartment in the world’s second-tallest building? See what it costs

Burj Azizi in Dubai rises 725m with luxury residences, hotel and retail

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
The 131-storey 'Burj Azizi' tower is eyeing a 2028 completion date.
Dubai: Azizi Developments has announced updated pricing for its landmark Burj Azizi project, offering apartments starting at Dh4.97 million. Located along Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower will become the world’s second tallest building at 725 meters across 140 stories, blending residences, hospitality, retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural spaces under one roof. The tower is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Ultra-luxury residences and penthouses

Apartments in Burj Azizi range from one to three bedrooms, while ultra-luxury penthouses occupy the uppermost floors, each with dedicated lobbies. Residents will have access to pools, a spa, a gym and yoga center, a cinema, a games room, as well as retail and dining outlets, all without leaving the building.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said, “To have the two tallest buildings in the world located just kilometers apart is a powerful statement of Dubai’s unparalleled ambition and capacity to redefine what cities can achieve. Creating a landmark of genuine distinction is exceptionally challenging — yet Burj Azizi establishes a new, truly one-of-a-kind pinnacle.”

Hospitality and world records

The tower will also host an all-suite, seven-star hotel featuring seven culturally inspired restaurant concepts, a luxury ballroom, and an exclusive beach club. Several world records will be claimed, including the highest observation deck on level 130, highest hotel lobby on level 111, highest nightclub on level 126, and highest restaurant on level 122. A museum at the top will chronicle the tower’s construction through multimedia exhibits.

