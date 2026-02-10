Since launch, The UAE Lottery has attracted more than 800,000 players across the country and paid out over Dh165 million in prizes. Weekly draws have become a regular fixture, driving sustained interest and repeat participation. With scale comes scrutiny, and the Level 2 certification is widely viewed across the lottery sector as a benchmark for how responsibly player engagement is managed.

A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said: “This certification marks a step forward in how The UAE Lottery is operated, with responsible play embedded into the program as it grows. After attaining membership of the World Lottery Association, we focused on further strengthening our alignment with international best practices, leading to the achievement of WLA Responsible Gaming Level 2 certification. As an entity licensed by the GCGRA to operate the UAE’s first and only federally licensed lottery, this certification reflects our commitment to clear player safeguards and continuous improvement as the lottery continues to grow. Our goal is simple. We want to keep the experience exciting while making sure players have the guidance and support they need.”

