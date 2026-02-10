The UAE Lottery earns a key global benchmark as player numbers and prize payouts grow
Dubai: The operator of The UAE Lottery has secured a key international responsible gaming certification, marking a step forward in how the country’s only licensed lottery is governed and managed as participation continues to grow.
The Game LLC, a member of the World Lottery Association and operator of The UAE Lottery, has obtained Level 2 certification under the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework. Certification support was provided by DigitalRG.
The company is currently the only licensed lottery operator in the UAE to achieve this level of certification. The move signals a shift from baseline commitments toward a more structured and accountable responsible gaming programme embedded across operations.
A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said: “This certification marks a step forward in how The UAE Lottery is operated, with responsible play embedded into the program as it grows. After attaining membership of the World Lottery Association, we focused on further strengthening our alignment with international best practices, leading to the achievement of WLA Responsible Gaming Level 2 certification. As an entity licensed by the GCGRA to operate the UAE’s first and only federally licensed lottery, this certification reflects our commitment to clear player safeguards and continuous improvement as the lottery continues to grow. Our goal is simple. We want to keep the experience exciting while making sure players have the guidance and support they need.”
Since launch, The UAE Lottery has attracted more than 800,000 players across the country and paid out over Dh165 million in prizes. Weekly draws have become a regular fixture, driving sustained interest and repeat participation. With scale comes scrutiny, and the Level 2 certification is widely viewed across the lottery sector as a benchmark for how responsibly player engagement is managed.
The framework is designed to support consumer confidence, particularly in markets where lottery participation is expanding rapidly. For players, it signals clearer safeguards, stronger education, and defined support mechanisms alongside the entertainment value of the game.
The Level 2 assessment was reviewed by an independent panel following a detailed self assessment and gap analysis. Evaluators examined how The Game LLC plans to strengthen its responsible gaming programme and how those plans translate into operational priorities.
The submission covered multiple areas aligned with WLA principles, including responsible gaming research, employee training, retailer programmes, game design, remote sales channels, player education, treatment referral pathways, stakeholder engagement, and reporting and measurement.
The UAE Lottery operates under the oversight of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, the country’s federal commercial gaming regulator. The Game LLC was awarded the UAE’s first national lottery licence in July 2024, with the lottery officially launching in November the same year.
The certification places the operator among a limited group globally that have progressed beyond entry level responsible gaming standards, at a time when player volumes and prize pools continue to expand in the UAE market.
