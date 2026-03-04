A feature-length return to the Westeros universe is officially in early development
Dubai: Winter may be coming but this time, it’s heading straight for the big screen. After years of anticipation and speculation about whether the sprawling world of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire would ever make the leap from television to a standalone feature film, Warner Brothers has officially taken the first step toward bringing the universe to cinemas.
The Game of Thrones television series, which aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019 and became one of the most influential fantasy dramas in television history, has spawned a vast multimedia franchise. Spin-offs like House of the Dragon continue to draw massive audiences on HBO and streaming platforms, proving that fans are still deeply invested in the lore and world Martin created.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Although official plot details are still under wraps, multiple reports point to a prequel narrative focused on King Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror who united six of the seven kingdoms' centuries before the events of the original series.
This film would not replace the existing Thrones TV projects but rather expand the world’s mythology. Currently, HBO is deep in building out Game of Thrones prequels and spinoffs, including the ongoing seasons of House of the Dragon and the recently released A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series.
One of the most concrete developments so far is the attachment of Beau Willimon as the screenwriter. Willimon, acclaimed for his work on House of Cards and more recently as a writer on Andor has reportedly delivered a first draft of the screenplay to studio executives
At present, the project remains in early stages. No director has been publicly announced, and there are no casting details yet. Warner Bros. has not revealed a release date or an official title, and it’s unclear when production might begin.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.