Ser Duncan the Tall, better known as “Dunk,” is a newly anointed knight navigating life in Westeros nearly a century before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. Raised in the rough streets of Flea Bottom, his journey begins when he travels to a tourney in the modest castle town of Ashford, setting the stage for a life shaped by honour, hardship, and unexpected opportunity. The role is played by former rugby player turned actor Peter Claffey, whose previous credits include Bad Sisters, Vikings: Valhalla, and Small Things Like These.