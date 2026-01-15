A character-driven Westeros story exploring chivalry, loyalty, and unlikely friendship
Dubai: Game of Thrones is returning with a sequel set centuries before the original show takes place. After House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to follow Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg in their world of adventure.
Enter Westerosi, the world built by George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, this series will be taking a more character-driven approach and will focus on themes of chivalry, moral complexity, and subtle tension. You can expect this to be a fun ride with physical comedy and dry humor and first reviews are full of praise, with the BBC referring to it as an 'absolute delight'.
That has to be expected as the show mainly focuses on Dunk and Egg’s odd-couple relationship, with a bit of push and pull dynamic but mostly affectionate, their chemistry is unparalleled as they navigate the world with shifting alliances.
Dunk, played by Peter Claffey, a former rugby player who has been acting for a few years, meshes effortlessly with his co-star Egg, portrayed by the 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell, who recalled George R.R. Martin telling him, ‘You are perfect. You are Egg.
UAE fans can watch the show on OSN+ as it will stream the highly anticipated HBO Original series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa.
Here is the cast for the highly awaited characters from the beloved franchise:
Ser Duncan the Tall, better known as “Dunk,” is a newly anointed knight navigating life in Westeros nearly a century before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. Raised in the rough streets of Flea Bottom, his journey begins when he travels to a tourney in the modest castle town of Ashford, setting the stage for a life shaped by honour, hardship, and unexpected opportunity. The role is played by former rugby player turned actor Peter Claffey, whose previous credits include Bad Sisters, Vikings: Valhalla, and Small Things Like These.
The two cross paths at an inn on the road to the Ashford tourney, where Ser Duncan meets a mysterious, bald-headed boy who soon becomes his squire. Sharp-witted, self-assured, and far wiser than his age suggests, Egg is brought to life by actor Dexter Sol Ansell, best known for portraying a young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The eldest son of King Daeron II Targaryen, Baelor earned the name “Breakspear” after a decisive victory on the tourney field at just 17. Born to King Daeron and Queen Myriah Martell of Dorne, the heir to the Iron Throne is notably more measured and thoughtful than many of his Targaryen relatives. He is portrayed by Laurence Olivier Award–winning actor Bertie Carvel, whose credits include Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Crown.
The fourth son of King Daeron II, Maekar Targaryen rules the Stormlands as Prince of Summerhall. Stern, intense, and largely humourless, Maekar is defined by his rigid sense of duty and his frequent disappointment in his four sons: Daeron, Aerion, Aemon, and Aegon. He is portrayed by Sam Spruell, a prolific actor with more than 80 screen credits, most recently appearing as Ole Munch in the latest season of Fargo.
Finn Bennett takes on a far more archetypal Targaryen role, following appearances in films such as Warfare and series including True Detective. He plays Prince Aerion Targaryen, the volatile brother of Aegon and Aemon (the latter destined to become Maester Aemon decades later). Aerion embodies the most perilous aspects of “the blood of the dragon,” marked by his aggression, paranoia, and growing madness.
Nicknamed “The Laughing Storm” for his boisterous conduct on the tourney field, the heir to Storm’s End is every bit as high-spirited as his future descendants, Robert and Renly Baratheon. The role is played by Daniel Ings, who has earned wide recognition for his standout performances in The Crown and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.
This Dornish performer quite literally stands above the rest thanks to her striking height. Known to some as 'Tanselle Too-Tall,' the puppeteer arrives at the Ashford tourney with her troupe to entertain the crowds. She is played by Australian actress Tanzyn Crawford, a rising talent who is also set to appear in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed television series.
Though Raymun belongs to House Fossoway of the Reach, his everyday life is far humbler, closer to that of an apple farmer than a noble lord. As squire to his more illustrious cousin, Ser Steffon, Raymun’s gentle nature and modest standing make him quick to form friendships in unexpected places. He is portrayed by Shaun Thomas, whose face may be familiar from films such as The Choral and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox