Emilia Clarke ‘walked out with blisters on her feet’ after reading Game of Thrones 8 finale: ‘It messed me up'

On the other hand, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, revealed earlier that he was 'angered' by the viral petitions demanding a remake of Season 8. He mentioned that he was in rehab when the show’s final season premiered. Emerging from treatment, he was stunned by the wave of criticism, especially given the massive effort he and the production team had poured into it. He recalled one battle scene alone took 55 straight days to film.