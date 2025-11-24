How Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting after Game of Thrones—then Stranger Things happened

Before Millie Bobby Brown became the powerful Eleven in Stranger Things and Netflix’s ultimate franchise starter with Enola Holmes, she nearly walked away from acting altogether. The reason: Losing out on the role of Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. During a chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Brown admitted that the rejection hit hard. “I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection… this industry is just full of rejection 24/7,” she said. “I then auditioned for Game of Thrones, and I got a no for that, then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role.”