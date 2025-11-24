How Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting after Game of Thrones—then Stranger Things happened

Millie was heartbroken after being rejected for the HBO show
Before Millie Bobby Brown became the powerful Eleven in Stranger Things and Netflix’s ultimate franchise starter with Enola Holmes, she nearly walked away from acting altogether. The reason: Losing out on the role of Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. During a chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Brown admitted that the rejection hit hard. “I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection… this industry is just full of rejection 24/7,” she said. “I then auditioned for Game of Thrones, and I got a no for that, then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role.”
Ouch. But Millie didn’t let that “no” define her future. Instead, she channeled her focus into roles that would catapult her to superstardom. Eleven on Stranger Things became a global phenomenon, while her turn as Enola Holmes gave Netflix a full-blown franchise star. Upcoming projects like The Electric State, directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe and Anthony Russo, and the fantasy action feature Damsel, prove that Millie’s career trajectory was on a roll.
Meanwhile, the role of Lyanna Mormont went to Bella Ramsey, who clearly was made for the role. Ramsey appeared in nine episodes, delivering cutting dialogue, unshakable confidence, and some of the most meme-worthy facial expressions in TV history.
That small but powerful role became a launchpad for bigger projects, including the Emmy-winning The Last of Us, where Ramsey’s portrayal of Ellie solidified them as a major talent in their own right.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox