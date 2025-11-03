Harbour plays the role of her on-screen father in the series
In a bombshell development for Stranger Things fans, Millie Bobby Brown, who famously plays Eleven, has accused her co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment on the set of the Netflix hit.
According to a Daily Mail report, Brown filed a formal complaint of 'pages and pages' before filming began on the fifth and final season of the series. “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” a source told the outlet.
Harbour, who portrays Eleven’s on-screen father, Police Chief Jim Hopper, reportedly underwent an internal investigation following the complaint. While the outcome of the inquiry remains undisclosed, Brown is said to have completed filming the series finale with a personal representative present on set. It’s important to note that Harbour was not accused of any sexual misconduct. Representatives for both Brown and Harbour have not publicly commented on the situation.
This allegation contrasts with Harbour’s previous statements about his relationship with Brown. In 2021, he told a podcast, “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry.”
The news comes as excitement builds for the upcoming season 5 of Stranger Things. The recently released trailer picks up after Hawkins was nearly quarantined in the previous season. Eleven is seen trying to find an escape, while her friends unite against the formidable Vecna, who is once again targeting Will.
The recently released trailer picks up after Hawkins was nearly quarantined in the previous season. Eleven is seen trying to find an escape, while her friends unite against the formidable Vecna, who is once again targeting Will.
In a tense moment from the trailer, Vecna ominously warns, “William, you are going to help me one last time.” Fans also get emotional beats, including Steve Harrington sharing a heartfelt moment with Dustin, and Eleven teaming up with Jim Hopper in what promises to be a high-stakes finale.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox