See Stranger Things Season 5 before anyone else on Netflix — here's how

The Upside Down is cracking open one last time — and this time, it’s going out with history. Netflix has officially revealed the release plan for Stranger Things Season 5 , the highly anticipated conclusion to the global sci-fi sensation that’s defined a generation of binge-watchers.

“The idea was always to give fans the kind of ending they could feel together,” said co-creator Matt Duffer earlier to Hollywood outlets, explaining why they pushed for a big-screen farewell. “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture,” he added. “In theaters, they will.”

But in a cinematic twist, that final episode will hit 350 theaters across the US and Canada on December 31, 2025 — one day early.

And the grand finale — aptly titled The Rightside Up — lands on January 1, 2026 on Netflix.

For the first time ever, a Netflix original will wrap up with both a streaming and theatrical release, signaling just how epic this ending is meant to be.

The stakes have never been higher, and this season promises the most emotionally charged moments yet. As the Duffers have earlier said that it won’t tie every mystery neatly, but it will feel true.

Set in 1987, the story returns to a Hawkins under military lockdown after the chaos of the Rifts. The dark shadow of Vecna hasn’t faded — and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will reunite with her friends — Hopper, Joyce, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Max — for one last, desperate stand.

Behind the curtain: What the creators and cast have teased

Ross Duffer teased that one of the upcoming episodes was “the most logistically insane shoot of our lives,” hinting at massive action sequences and next-level scale.

The brothers have also confirmed that each lead actor’s final scene doubles as their last day of filming, making for what they called “miraculous emotional timing.”

And while fans are still holding out hope for Eddie Munson’s resurrection, the Duffers have shut that down and clearly said that he's really buried for good.

Countdown to Stranger Things Day — November 7

Netflix’s Tudum has announced that the preview will drop during a global virtual watch party on November 7 at 1 AM GMT. The live-streamed event will include cast interviews, surprise appearances, an exclusive first look at the new season, and more — all streamed straight from the red carpet. Netflix has also revealed an exclusive early preview, giving fans a first look at the opening five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 ahead of its official release.

Each year, Netflix drops new teasers and behind-the-scenes footage — and this year’s celebration is shaping up to be bigger than ever. Expect fresh posters, possibly the first five minutes of Season 5, and special fan events around the globe.

One last trip to the Upside Down

Whether you’ll be watching from your couch or the cinema, Stranger Things 5 is shaping up to be the kind of finale that defines an era of streaming.

The Duffers call it “a cinematic goodbye to Hawkins.” Fans call it “the end of childhood.”