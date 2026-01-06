Haley Z. Boston will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with the Duffer Brothers producing through their Upside Down Pictures deal with Netflix. The brothers were clearly impressed with Boston's work, saying: "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice. Her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."