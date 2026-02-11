Hit stage prequel exploring Henry Creel’s origin to stream globally
Dubai: The hit Broadway show Stranger Things: The First Shadow is being filmed for release on Netflix, giving fans around the world a chance to experience the stage production from home. The streaming giant, which co-produces the show, is capturing this week's performances with the original cast before they leave the production next month.
Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions are filming the Broadway production this week, with performances cancelled from February 10 to 14 to allow for recording. Shows will resume on February 15 as normal.
The timing is deliberate. Producers wanted to capture the original Broadway cast before they depart on March 29, ensuring the filmed version features the performers who brought the show to life when it opened at the Marquis Theatre in April 2025.
Whilst no release date has been announced yet, Netflix's decision to film the production suggests they see strong demand for the content amongst the show's massive global fanbase.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow serves as a prequel to the main Netflix series, exploring the backstory of Henry Creel before he became the terrifying villain Vecna. Set in 1959 in Hawkins, Indiana, the play follows the Creel family as they try to make a fresh start in town.
The story centres on teenage Henry, who's desperate to escape his troubled past. When he meets Patty, a fellow outsider, their romance gives him hope for the first time. But as shocking crimes begin to strike the town, Henry must face a frightening truth about what's inside him.
The cast includes Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, alongside Burke Swanson as James Hopper Jr., Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, and Juan Carlos as Bob Newby. These are the younger versions of characters fans know from the television series.
The play was written by Kate Trefry, who worked on the original Stranger Things series. She developed the story alongside the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, and playwright Jack Thorne.
It first opened in London's West End in December 2023 before transferring to Broadway. The show has been one of the highest-grossing productions on Broadway in recent weeks, taking in $1.4 million last week alone. Interest has surged following the release of Stranger Things' final season on Netflix.
According to Trefry, the play is completely canon and connects to all five seasons of the television series. It functions as a missing puzzle piece that ties together moments from throughout the show, including elements that only become clear in the final season.
When the original Broadway cast departs in March, a new group of performers will take over. Victor de Paula Rocha will play Henry Creel, with Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos remaining as Bob Newby, and Matthew Erick White as James Hopper Jr.
The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. Netflix previously released a documentary called Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow in April 2025, which showed the process of creating the stage show.
For fans who can't make it to Broadway, the filmed version will offer a chance to experience this chapter of the Stranger Things story without leaving home.
