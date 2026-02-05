Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton 11-year-old son surprises fans: Here's the full story

Heaton, who shares his son Archie with former Comanechi bandmate and ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsuura, told Wonderland in 2025 that fatherhood forced him to “grow up very fast.” "You have to also learn ethical priorities, too, and you've got to look after somebody. That’s a big thing. You want to give them good experiences and a lot of love," he said. Heaton and Akiko met when he was a teenager and were both members of the rock band Comanechi. They are believed to have parted ways sometime after Archie’s birth, though the exact length of their relationship is not publicly known.