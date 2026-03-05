5 things to do if you see falling shrapnel — and the one thing you must not do

To inform competent authorities, call the emergency number 999
In the UAE, 189 ballistic missiles have been detected since the start of Iranian aggression on Feb 28, with 175 destroyed. However, there have been some cases of debris from the intercepted missiles/drones doing some damage.
In light of this, the UAE’s Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre posted an advisory on social media talking about how to deal with falling debris. It said:
Move away from the incident area and leave a safe distance
Do not approach! Fragments may contain explosives or hazardous materials - move away.
Avoid taking pictures of the incident site or posting any photos on social media
Do not gather in the incident area to enable the competent authorities to reach the location
Obtain information from official sources in the country and avoid circulating rumors or unverified information
Check the safety of your family members and be sure to reduce panic
