Stay away from shrapnel, suspicious objects, warns UAE as it intercepts Iranian missiles

UAE authorities on Saturday asked the public to stay away from shrapnel or suspicious objects in the country in the aftermath of US and Israel strikes on Iran.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) urged the public to not approach such objects, not photograph them, and allow authorities to carry out necessary procedures.
The statement comes after the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that the country was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.
“Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage,” the statement said.
The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an Asian resident. The authorities assured that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.
The ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE’s categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.