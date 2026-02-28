World voices fear of regional conflict, as Iran fires back; explosions across Middle East
Dubai: Israel and the United States have launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military targets in what US President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations.”
The situation has rapidly expanded beyond Iran and Israel, affecting Gulf states and regional airspace.
Smoke was seen rising over Tehran’s Pasteur district, where the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located, amid a heavy security deployment across the capital, according to a Reuters report.
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli source, reported that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack.
Iranian state television said Pezeshkian was “safe and sound,” while the semi-official Fars news agency reported missile impacts in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts of Tehran.
Witnesses told AFP they heard at least three blasts in the area.
Israel announced early Saturday that it had launched strikes on Iran. A US official later confirmed the operation was conducted jointly with the United States.
The Pentagon has named the campaign “Operation Epic Fury.”
Trump said the objective is to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and naval forces and prevent threats to US forces. A US official told Reuters the operation is expected to last multiple days.
Yes.
An Israeli official said the joint operation had been planned for months.
According to Israeli sources:
Israel is going “all out”
The US is “on the same page”
The initial phase could last four days
The morning timing was meant to surprise Iran
The previous major US strike on Iran in June 2025 occurred around 2:30am local time. This time, the daytime launch was intended to catch Tehran off guard.
Explosions were reported across Iran.
In Tehran:
Strikes hit University Street and Jomhouri
Explosions were reported near IRGC facilities
A strike occurred near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Explosions were also reported in:
Kermanshah, Qom, Tabriz, Isfahan, Ilam, Karaj and Lorestan province.
Reuters reported that Khamenei was moved to a secure location ahead of the attacks.
Iran has since:
Closed its airspace
Restricted mobile phone services
Iran has launched missiles toward northern Israel. Sirens were heard and interception efforts were underway.
Iranian officials warned of a “crushing” response.
Has the conflict spread beyond Iran and Israel?
Yes.
United Arab Emirates
The UAE confirmed it intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles targeting the country. Air defence systems successfully neutralised several missiles.
Missile debris fell in a residential area, causing material damage and resulting in the death of one civilian of Asian nationality.
The UAE partially closed its airspace as a precaution.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said the situation remains under control and is being monitored around the clock.
Dubai authorities confirmed the emirate continues to operate normally, with safety the top priority.
The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai issued a shelter-in-place alert for American staff and citizens.
Qatar
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said it intercepted multiple waves of attacks targeting the country. No damage was reported after initial assessments.
Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic.
The Ministry of Interior urged residents not to approach debris and to call 999 to report unidentified objects.
Bahrain
Bahrain reported that a missile attack targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters. Limited details have been provided.
Jordan
Sirens were heard in Amman. Authorities advised residents to shelter when warning sirens sound.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned Iran’s attacks on several countries in the Gulf and Middle East, including the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.
“Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s blatant aggression and violations of the sovereignty” of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, expressing full solidarity with the states and warning of grave consequences if such breaches of international law continue,” a statement by the foreign ministry read.
Air India suspended all flights to Middle East destinations.
Emirates reported disruptions due to regional airspace closures.
UAE authorities partially closed airspace as a precaution.
Passengers are being advised to check airline updates.
Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Public gatherings, schools and most workplaces were suspended.
Major hospitals moved operations underground.
Emergency services are operating under full emergency protocols.
The strikes come:
Amid ongoing nuclear and missile negotiations
After weeks of US military buildup
Eight months after a 12-day Israel-Iran war
Following repeated warnings from Trump that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons
The last direct US strike on Iranian soil occurred in June 2025.
Israeli sources say the initial phase may last four days.
US officials say the objective is to degrade Iran’s military capabilities and protect American forces.
Countries in the Middle East and around the world voiced fear of a regional conflagration.
The scale of further Iranian retaliation
Whether regional states are drawn deeper into conflict
Whether the operation remains limited or expands into a broader regional war
The situation remains fluid and highly volatile.