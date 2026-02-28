“Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s blatant aggression and violations of the sovereignty” of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, expressing full solidarity with the states and warning of grave consequences if such breaches of international law continue,” a statement by the foreign ministry read.

Trump said the objective is to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and naval forces and prevent threats to US forces. A US official told Reuters the operation is expected to last multiple days.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.