UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

Ministry of Interior says safety of residents and visitors is top priority
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior said it is closely monitoring regional developments as the US and Israel strike Iran, and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all precautionary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities. It stressed that its priority is to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors across the country.
The ministry said public safety remains a top priority, adding that it will keep the public informed of any developments and any measures that may need to be followed.
It also urged the public to rely on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports, and cooperate with the competent authorities while adhering to their instructions.