Sirens interrupt funeral of victims of Iranian strike in Israel

The incident underscores the deepening toll of the widening Iran-Israel confrontation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Air raid sirens sent mourners scrambling for cover during the funeral of victims killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, central Israel, highlighting the continuing threat as the conflict intensifies.

Witnesses said people attending the funeral crouched behind walls and rushed for shelter as warning alarms sounded across the city. The victims were among at least nine people killed when an Iranian missile struck residential buildings and a shelter beneath a synagogue, one of the deadliest attacks since the escalation began.

The incident underscores the deepening toll of the widening Iran-Israel confrontation, which has seen repeated missile barrages and nationwide alerts across Israel. Despite strong air defence systems, a small number of projectiles have breached shields, causing civilian casualties and widespread fear.

Israel remains on high alert as tensions continue to rise, with authorities urging residents to stay near shelters amid fears of further strikes.

Video and inputs: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Iran Israel conflict
IranIran Israel conflict

