Dubai: Air raid sirens sent mourners scrambling for cover during the funeral of victims killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, central Israel, highlighting the continuing threat as the conflict intensifies.

Witnesses said people attending the funeral crouched behind walls and rushed for shelter as warning alarms sounded across the city. The victims were among at least nine people killed when an Iranian missile struck residential buildings and a shelter beneath a synagogue, one of the deadliest attacks since the escalation began.

The incident underscores the deepening toll of the widening Iran-Israel confrontation, which has seen repeated missile barrages and nationwide alerts across Israel. Despite strong air defence systems, a small number of projectiles have breached shields, causing civilian casualties and widespread fear.

Israel remains on high alert as tensions continue to rise, with authorities urging residents to stay near shelters amid fears of further strikes.

Video and inputs: AFP